Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd trolls / Mackem in the comments revelling in the events of what happened during the actual 90 minutes of football.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Aston Villa fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Well done the Villa on a fine victory against the richest club on the planet.’

‘Emery has transformed Aston Villa…

Newcastle United were a shadow of themselves today…’

‘I’ve watched every minute of Newcastle and that’s just about the best performance against us. Fair play, we can’t complain after the season we are having and Watkins is in some form.

Good luck in the rest of the games villa, it’s beautiful seeing us so far ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea.’

‘Shows what difference between getting a proven manager and getting one who the pundits at Sky/BT/BBC etc. are friends with.’

‘Shows the fans, but the deluded pundits in the media still think Gerard was ‘unlucky’ etc.’

‘What a performance from Villa, Newcastle didn’t offer much but I think that’s down equally to Villa’s game didn’t give them a sniff. Just goes to show Gerrard didn’t have a scooby what he was doing with that squad, fair play Emery.’

‘Wow, unbelievable by Villa, what a performance and all you’ll hear from pundits today will be, Newcastle weren’t at the races and Newcastle had an off day and all this and that. Fact is Newcastle have been a beast of a team this season and Villa played them off the park today and the toon just couldn’t complete with Villa’s brilliant team performance. Unai has got us playing on another level. UTV.’

‘As a Newcastle fan you have to say Villa were better than us from the off. It is the first time this season we have been out run and out muscled and then Villa turned it on. We have still had a great season though and will come back.’

‘Never could imagine a big 6 supporter admitting to that-nice to see !’

‘Great to see Villa, Newcastle and Brighton all getting in there to gatecrash the media’s beloved top 6.’

‘Newcastle have had their Premier League cup final against Man Utd. Liverpool have also had their cup final against Man Utd. Nice to see beating Man utd still means so much even though we not won the premier league in 10 years.’

‘Jimmy Nail, Hank Marvin, Sting, Shearer, Ant & Dec

Your boys took one helluva beating today.’

‘All the best nailing that CL spot. Both Newcastle and Villa sleeping giants who have put up with a LOT over the last couple of decades. About time they both woke up!’

‘Well played Villa

Rewards for having a proper coach

So special mention to Emery and his team too.’

‘Rewards for having ethical owners.’

‘Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes Who?

Exactly!

Well played Villa – better than Newcastle in every single position.’

‘Fair play to all the Toon fans. Very magnanimous in defeat.’

‘One of the finest performances I’ve seen this season, we dominated the game and restricted a top team to very few chances.

What a manager we have in Unai. UTV!’

‘Fair play to the toon fans on here

Giving credit to Villa not makimg excuses or blaming others

Other fans could learn from them today.’

‘Heres hoping we both disrupt the so called “elite. Atmosphere was cracking today but only in response to the away support. Good luck geordies, UTV.’

‘Best performance of the season from Villa and the Toon were unfortunate to come across it. They have been a joy to watch and deserve to be top 4 on merit. Two great clubs who hopefully will break the London and NW stranglehold on the Prem and start a refreshing new dawn. But I suspect the so called ‘national’ media & BBC will focus on the travails of Chelsea and Spurs again – as usual – big yawn!’

‘Nice to see the comments from the Newcastle fans. Liverpool fans – take note, this is how you should conduct yourselves.’

‘As a Villa fan I couldn’t be more pleased with the difference Emery has made. A close knit team with young talent all playing for each other, and not afraid to be creative. They are a joy to watch. Commiserations to the Toon army though, such passionate supporters for a team also much improved, just not their day today. I hope both teams finish the season on a high.’

‘I hope Newcastle are not hitting a bad patch of form just at the wrong time of the season. It would be a pity if the progress that they have made this season wasn’t rewarded. Credit to Villa for turning their season around to such a great degree.’

‘Wow wow wow! What a manager Unai Emery is. Always found it odd that Villa did so badly under Gerrard when we had a good team. What a difference a top manager makes!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

(After massive Aston Villa spending – Newcastle United defeat isn’t really a big surprise – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

