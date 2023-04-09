Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-1 win at Brentford

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 2-1 win against Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd trolls / Mackem in the comments trying to spoil this excellent Newcastle United performance and win, with some desperate comments.

Some kind of progress…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Brentford fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘From a neutral football supporter.

Both these teams I enjoy watching, both managers I think are very straightforward and honest..

Both probably overachieved from what the experts predict last August.

But watching comical clubs like Chelsea floundering is heartening.

Bravo Brentford and Newcastle.’

‘Liverpool fan here. This was a bad result for us but top 4 now well out of reach – so good luck to Newcastle as you definitely deserve a Champions League spot. Watched your games v Man United and West Ham and was impressed.

Isak has a sublime touch and could be a real star.’

‘Master tactician Eddie Howe turned it around at half time.’

‘Great job Geordies. Keep winning and I want to see your lot in the CL.

I said you could make CL at the start of the season and I am begging you to prove me right.’

‘Even VAR can’t beat Newcastle United.’

‘Oh and did they try…’

‘Watching that game you wonder where the consistency is with VAR.

Schar gets kicked in the head against Manchester – no penalty.

Isak kicks a player in the stomach – penalty.

Ball hits Wilson at the top of his arm – handball!’

‘As a Brentford fan you are talking nonsense mate.

The pen was obvious – he kicked Henry in the stomach. Clear pen.

Wilson handled the ball (it hit him below the t shirt line) so therefore free kick.

Now if you’d come on and said how did Joelinton not pick up at least 1 yellow in the first half alone, I’d have agreed with you.

Anyway, best of luck with the season. Hope you guys make top 4.’

‘Well done sportwashing FC and fans that will defend newcastle ‘no matter what’ responses, which totally invalidates their opinion. If you would defend anything, then you have no valid response.’

‘Shows the difference between Eddie and Thomas. Brentford were being overrun in the midfield but did nothing. Eddie noticed at half time how to improve his team and he did.’

‘All of the VAR go against Newcastle and Brighton all which would benefit Spurs in the race for 4th. Odd that the slimy 6 are still benefitting from these VAR errors more than others. Lucky it didn’t cost us too much today and we are still in the box seat for CL qualification, feel for Brighton tho, they were robbed.’

‘Great result for the proper United and playing against 12 men. Enjoy your trip back you fantastic supporters.’

‘Thouroughly entertaining and fantastic match, both teams class act.

Grats to Newcastle as looking stronger each game and not spending the cash – as yet! As still the case of still catching up thro the years of Mike Ashley.

Well played both, feel for Brentford but truth is Magpies the stronger.’

‘Fair play.

Pretty gutted coming out of New Griffin Park since really thought we’d done enough.

But have got to enjoy the beers before and after with the Geordies.

Much better contest this season than last.

So good luck United.’

‘Eddie turned the game round with tactical substitutions, 3 great points from a very hard place to get them from. Brentford did cause us problems in the first half.

Isak is some finisher he is still young and only going to get better, the future is looking good, the bond between players and fans could not be any stronger, we are a club truly united.’

‘I’m not sure bringing on 3 players at 87 mins and 95mins is that incredible. It sounds more like time wasting.’

‘Leicester fan here who’s lived in the Toon for 30 years. I got so much love from my Geordie mates when we won the league in 2016 so I’m returning the love and really hope you stick it up the the likes of the so called Big 6 and get Champions League at least.’

‘Newcastle definitely top 4.’

‘The Newcastle fans are lovely! I am a neutral , and was working at Brentford FC. Loved it! Well done NewC.’

‘I don’t do politics so just happy to see Newcastle do well, decent manager and decent team.’

‘Very hard game..especially when you’re playing against 12 men. Amazed Brentford didn’t get a third penalty . Ludicrous disallowing of Wilson’s goal. The officials went out of their way to give the home team everything which makes it a more astonishing win for Newcastle.’

‘You must have been watching a different game mate. Newcastle got most of the calls. Osaka should have been off. Awful foul right in front of me.’

‘Get a reality check. Watch MOTD and make sure it’s THE NEWCASTLE match. Then your beer glasses should of cleared by then.’

‘As a Man United fan I want Newcastle to finish above us, they deserve it and have been a far better team. When the oil money roles in ill have a different opinion but this season they deserve it and im happy they are back where they belong. Fair play the Toon, massive club with huge fan base.’

‘Best win of the season. Eddie Howe deserves all the credit for turning it around after a poor first half.

Just over a year ago Newcastle United were favs for relegation. A superb manager…Eddie Howe.’

‘Newcastle going from strength to strength with a real winning mentality. A big club and have a hell of a chance of winning it next season with the right buys in the summer.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

