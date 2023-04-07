Opinion

Astonishing double first emerges for Newcastle United in 2023

Things have changed at Newcastle United.

You might have noticed.

However, it isn’t just the performances and results that are so different.

Nor, on thing occasion, am I talking about all the countless advances that are being pushed on the business side of Newcastle United.

Although, what I am about to point out, certainly will be doing no harm to the Newcastle United business side of things AND revenue streams.

These are all of the Newcastle United matches played so far in 2023:

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 (FA Cup 3rd rd) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 (Carabao Cup quarter-final) Sky Sports

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 Sky Sports

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 (Carabao Cup semi-final first leg) Sky Sports

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1 (Carabao Cup semi-final second leg) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 Sky Sports

(Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport – Postponed due to getting to Wembley)

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle United 0 Man U 2 (Carabao Cup final) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City 2 Newcastle 0 BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United 2 Man U 0 Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 Sky Sports

An astonishing double first for Newcastle United on Saturday…

On the 98th day of 2023, Newcastle United will be playing their first 3pm Saturday match of this calendar year.

It will also be the first NUFC game that hasn’t been on live TV (for a UK audience) in 2023.

Yes, after almost three and a half months and 16 televised games, Brentford away is 3pm kick-off on Saturday and no (legal…) way for Newcastle United fans in the UK to watch it live, unless they are inside the GTech Community Stadium.

These are the remaining Newcastle United matches this season…

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced but will be on BT Sport whenever it is eventually played.

The Brentford and Southampton games aren’t on TV, whilst the Chelsea one is definitely 4.30pm on Sunday 28 May but TV decisions made nearer the time for the final round of PL matches.

Only Leicester and Brighton at home now need to be confirmed as to when they will be played and only confirmation needed for UK live TV coverage (or not) on the Leicester and Chelsea games.

So of the final 26 Newcastle United matches this season, in 2023, we are guaranteed that at least 22 of them will be / have been shown live by UK broadcasters AND every chance that the Leicester and Chelsea will also be selected, if Champions League and/or relegation issues to be still sorted, which would make it 24 of 26 shown live in 2023.

The very last 3pm Saturday non-televised Newcastle United match before this Brentford one, was the goalless draw at St James’ Park back on New Year’s Eve against Leeds.

