Aston Villa v Newcastle United match – Hillsborough tribute exactly 34 years on

It was exactly 34 years ago today, when the tragedy at Hillsborough took place.

The way football fans were treated back then was sadly an accident waiting to happen, the attitude of those in authority towards supporters meaning in hindsight, disaster was simply waiting for the worst set of circumstances to converge.

On 15 April 1989 those circumstances came together at the Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FA Cup semi-final.

Lack of investment and forethought in stadium design, added to by the authorities seeing fans as the enemy and not your normal citizens simply going to watch a football match, topped off by crucial incompetence by individuals which set the Hillsborough disaster in motion.

On that Saturday 34 years ago, Newcastle United were busy getting themselves relegated, a 1-0 defeat at Highbury thanks to a Brian Marwood goal.

It seemed inconceivable that so many people had set out to go to another football match that day, only never to return home.

Aston Villa, via their social media, revealing that they will be paying tribute to the victims of Hillsborough at today’s Newcastle United match:

‘Today, the flags at Villa Park are flying at half-mast as we remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives at Hillsborough, 34 years ago.’

