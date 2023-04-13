Opinion

Aston Villa v Newcastle United – It doesn’t get any better than that!

Aston Villa v Newcastle United.

I am a 71 year old “dyed in the wool” Aston Villa fan. I was there on 26-05-1982 at the Feyenoord Stadium Rotterdam when Peter Withe scored the goal that saw us beat Bayern Munich 1-0 and win the European Cup. My finest hour as a Villa fan and always will be.

Having followed the Villa through the 2nd and 3rd division in the previous years, this was an unbelievable feat for the Villa.

I have only visited St James’s Park once in my life, an FA Cup win over Reading, I think that it was 3 or 4-1 to Newcastle.

I was proud to watch the match from the Gallowgate End, hear the playing of The Blaydon Races, and chat to a charming, totally besotted with United young lady for the whole match.

I cheered with all of you fantastic Geordies for every goal.

It was mine and my cousin’s ambition to drink a pint of Newcastle Brown in Newcastle and I did that, well 6 pints actually! Yes I suffered the following day but it was worth it.

In the 70s, I can’t remember what year it was, Newcastle came to Villa Park and I travelled up to Villa on the old Midland Red bus from my home town of Malvern, on my own for a change I think.

I was bloody flabbergasted!

I have never seen so many away supporters before or since at Villa, ever! A sea of black and white everywhere!

Newcastle deservedly beat us, 2-1 I think, but we put up a bloody good fight, on the pitch not the terraces, and Newcastle won after a great game.

Newcastle and Villa have fans who have probably seen more anguish than pleasure in our supporting lives but both teams have fans that will always embrace our successes, forgive our weaknesses, sometimes hard, and always, always be there for our teams.

Saturday will be a great day for a fixture that is stamped into our hearts.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United, it doesn’t get any better than that!

