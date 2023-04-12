Opinion

Aston Villa flat-track bullies and here’s the proof…or are they a serious threat to Newcastle United?

After Steve Gerrard was sacked, Aston Villa caretaker boss Aaron Danks oversaw a 4-0 home win over Brentford.

The following weekend it was a visit to St James’ Park for the temporary boss.

Aston Villa hammered themselves 4-0 and lucky to get away with only a four goal margin, as Newcastle United threatened to hand out a real hiding.

Newcastle United had 20 shots in that late October 2022 match with seven of them on target, Aston Villa didn’t manage a single effort on target in the entire match.

Unai Emery took over at the start of November 2022 as his work permit was sorted, an Aston Villa team that had won only three of their first 13 Premier League matches and accumulated 12 points.

The next 17 PL games under the new boss have produced 11 wins, two draws and four defeats.

Coincidentally, Eddie Howe in his last 17 NUFC PL matches has also picked up 35 points, that total coming via 10 wins, five draws and two defeats.

This has helped the current Premier League table to look like this ahead of Saturday’s match at Villa Park:

For Aston Villa and Unai Emery, it is interesting to look at the most recent 13 Premier Leagues matches that they have played since New Year’s Day.

They have won eight of those thirteen PL matches against Forest, Leicester, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Palace, Everton, Southampton and Leeds.

Draws coming against Wolves and West Ham.

Aston Villa picking up an impressive 26 points from these last 13 PL matches BUT rather bizarrely, every single one of those points picked up against PL clubs who are in the bottom half of the table.

The two matches in these past thirteen that were against clubs in the top half of the table, saw them well beaten by Arsenal and Man City. Plus they have also lost 4-2 at home to Leicester in this 13 game run.

S0….are Aston Villa flat-track bullies?

Or are they a serious threat to Newcastle United, both on Saturday and moving forward?

Well they certainly have a far better manager now. Amusingly Aston Villa fans mocked Newcastle supporters when they reckoned Steven Gerrard had chosen Villa Park over St James’ Park, despite zero interest from the current NUFC owners in the then Rangers boss. Then, Villa fans also taunting Newcastle fans because Unai Emery turned down the chance of coming to Newcastle United due to having just won the first ever trophy for Villarreal in their history and in the middle of a Champions League run that saw them narrowly go out to Liverpool in the semis.

Aston Villa seriously on the rise or just flat-track bullies?

Personally, I think it is somewhere in between those two points of view.

For any club to get anywhere, you usually have to find a way to regularly beat those clubs in the other bottom half. Credit to Unai Emery because he has managed to do that in recent months.

However, the fact remains that this season for Aston Villa, a massive proportion (34) points have come against the ten clubs in the bottom half, only 13 points against those in the top half.

Eddie Howe’s side have played one game less than Villa as things stand but so far Newcastle have picked up 25 points against the clubs in the bottom half of the PL table with 31 points against those in the top half.

With Aston Villa there is a massive 21 points difference when it comes to points (34) against bottom half sides and the 13 points against top half sides.

With Newcastle United it is only a six points difference, 25 points off top half and 31 off bottom half sides.

Here’s hoping that Saturday brings that gap down to three points, thanks to a win at top half Aston Villa.

