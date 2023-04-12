Opinion

Aston Villa fans getting weird about Newcastle United – You knew you could rely on them

You always get a laugh with Aston Villa fans.

Their weirdness when it comes to Newcastle United is bizarre.

As we all know, this weirdness really made itself known 14 years ago.

The thousands of Newcastle supporters at Villa Park back in 2009 experiencing the bizzare sight of what appeared to be the vast majority of Aston Villa fans celebrating to such an extent, you would have thought that they’d just relegated Birmingham City.

A club that meant absolutely nothing to Newcastle fans, having a fanbase who were seriously bothered about a club over 200 miles away.

I was at Villa Park on that day and it wasn’t just those inside the stadium, as we drove away there were hordes of them standing outside their houses to laugh at and mock the Newcastle United fans heading home.

You can’t deny that some Newcastle United fans have been happy to then help keep this ‘rivalry’ going in the intervening years BUT certainly nowhere near to the scale of things when it comes to Aston Villa fans, as you can see from the comments below.

Some voices of reason thankfully amongst the nonsense.

I can honestly say that I don’t know a single NUFC fan who would say Aston Villa, if asked who they’d really like to see relegated.

For Aston Villa fans though, very amusing to see just how many of them would ‘love it’ to beat Newcastle United more than anybody else and see us relegated.

Aston Villa fans looking forward to Saturday’s visit of Newcastle United, commenting via their Villa Talk forum:

‘Reckon we’d do 55,000 for Newcastle if we had that capacity.’

‘Top 4 baby. I feel it.’

‘This run of form we are in! Never a better time to play a top 4 side.’

‘A match i want us to win the most.

Hate Newcastle more than almost just about everyone, they annoy the life out of me.

I would like to exchange the win today against forest for Newcastle.

I feel its gonna be a day where we will be brought back to earth, but we as villa fans would never hear the last of it if they win, especially as they are so high up as well.

Beat Newcastle along with a win at either old trafford or anfield and that would be the best season ive been able to witness with this club.’

‘This is going to be the big one. Get a result from this and everyone might properly sit up and notice what’s going on at Villa.’

‘A point would be a good result.’

‘We need to improve markedly or we will lose this.’

‘I will love it if we beat them, love it.’

‘At home. I just think it’s ours to lose.’

‘We are going to drop points this season, but for the love of all things holy please let it not be this weekend.

If this is the last game we win this season so be it, I despise this club and their word removed fans from the bottom of my heart.

I won’t be able to watch on the day as I’ll be far too stressed.’

‘Newcastle coming at us should suit our new style of play byt i’m nervous for this one.’

‘These lot are sh…, their best player is Callum Wilson, a guy who based his career on a movie about soccer, whatever that is.

That said, they’ve got hundreds of millions channeled into the guys running the officiating, as has been proven throughout the entire season with dubious decisions in their favour week after week, so this will be very tough.’

‘They are not sh…, they are 3rd for a reason. This will be an incredibly hard game.’

‘Way to get at them is be direct. They’re actually vulnerable and make errors at the back when teams do that rather than sit back and give them the ball.

Isak going to be a real handful upfront.

Feels like a 1-1 to me which will be fine.’

‘I’d take a draw. They are third for a reason and in great form. A big step up to the teams we have met recently, even chelsea.’

‘They are very good but i don’t subscribe to this narrative that some have put around that we should almost fear them. I’m sorry but they’ve won nothing. May very well and in all probability will win the league in a few years. They’ve been in one cup final and lost and 3 places higher than us in the league. Again, class team – but some are talking about them like they’ve rattled off 3 leagues in a row. Get ourselves right for next Saturday and let them do them.’

‘They are third in the league, we are third from when Emery took over.

This match could tell us how good we really are. They outplayed us in the match before Emery took over, have we now progressed enough to have closed the gap and maybe even over taken them?’

‘Most of their players are sh…, they’ve lucked and bought their way to third.

Can’t quite believe it’s gone on this long but worse teams have won the league without bribery.’

‘That’s ridiculous. You don’t “ luck “ your way to third. Even if your statement was true, luck doesn’t explain the massive upgrade in Joelinton, Longstaff, Almiron since he’s come in . He makes players better. Credit where it’s due – done a fine job.’

‘THEY BETTER NOT LEAVE WITH 3 points!! … i hate that club with a passion !!! it gets worse over the years … id love the win but happily take the draw.’

‘Over from Saudi for this, Get into Brum Thursday Afternoon. Cant Wait!!!’

‘Their fans have becoming unbearable on social media. We can’t lose this. I can’t wait to see what Unai’s plan is for this lot.’

‘This match hinges on if the referee gives us a fair game. Forest could have had two reds, disgusting challenges. Newcastle kick teams off the park if you let them.’

‘Would be happy with a draw. They aren’t where they are because they’re s…, that’s nonsense.

I think we can get at them as their defence is vulnerable at times – only problem is so is ours.

Toughest test we’ve had in a while for sure.’

‘Arsenal, City and Newcastle are the best, most consistent teams in the division by some distance, the league doesn’t lie, and Newcastle, after bit of a dip, are playing very well at the moment and ruthless too.

But since Emery arrived we are above them in form over the period and in the 4/5/6/7 game short term too, this will be a real test and bell weather to our true position.

I call a draw.’

‘Lets not forget that they battered us at sty James park. Their fans were animals that day.

Lets make it very hostile for them saturday.’

‘I’m going to be honest here, as much as want us to win & buzzing regards the recent results, I’m very fearful regards Newcastle and as much as I want to smash these.

I think this is where we come unstuck, their latest run of results is better than ours and the bloody size of there team, their huge, they have great squad depth and as for Eddie Howe he’s been brilliant, was hoping Southgate would get the sack regards England & the F.A would come a calling for Howe, just so it would derail Newcastle.

We’re also struggling regards injuries and our squad is small as it is.’

‘They absolutely tore us apart in the second half earlier in the season, could easily have conceded 6 or more that day. But that was a totally different Villa under temporary stewardship.

‘This is easily the biggest test we’ve faced since losing to City, they press well and as a unit which will make it very interesting given our style of drawing in the press.

Defensively they’re excellent too, so we’ll need to work hard to create chances and Ollie will need to be at his clinical best.

I’m not sure we have the tools available to compete with them over 90 minutes.’

‘The question for Howe is does he try and press high like Arsenal, City, and Leicester home or sit back (knowing we struggle breaking down low blocks) and hit us on the counter and set pieces with their size?

Newcastle, like us, tend to try and come hot out the gates so it will be a very dangerous game for us. My feeling is that Newcastle will try a mid block trap when we try to play it in between the lines to Emi, JJ, or Mcginn and win the ball at the halfway line then play an early ball behind. Block the double pivot, use the physicality of Scharr, Botman, and Burn to roll our smaller players and launch a counter.

I think Unai will try to really draw this game out. They have a weakness behind Trippier getting forward and Ollie should main that channel and run at Botman. He’s a good young talent but the weaker of the two.’

‘Hopefully there’s a bit of hatred fuelling the atmosphere on Saturday.’

‘I would love to win this one, but just don’t see it.

put simply…..They will bully us off the ball.

Undoutedly, they can play some great direct football…..but they clatter you and get away with it.

If we get anything, I will be gobsmacked.’

‘Such an odious team after their takeover. Good, but odious. We have to counter their physicality somehow to get anything out of this one I think.’

‘Newcastle are a bunch of thugs tbh. Last time we played them, Joelinton was basically allowed to assault Dougie with impunity.’

‘Hate to say it, but I think we might get turned over in this one. Very much hope I’m wrong, but I think this might be ‘the blip’.

Ash might be overrun by Joelinton. Not so worried about Isak, although he’s also in form, cos I think Mings will have his number, but their wide forwards could stuff us.’

‘A combination depending on shape of Joelinton, willock, Guimares and Longstaff….will be too much physically for us….unless UE comes up with his magic wand.’

‘They have capitalised on the relaxing of the officials stance on fouls. In order to root out the cheating, of going to ground too easily, they have created another monster, physical mugging.

I don’t understand how playing the man, can be deemed as a tackle, a shoulder barge is one thing, this has stretched to assault in some cases.

Newcastle play the man, not the ball far too often…..but worryingly, they are getting away with it, in the main.

They soften teams up, before going for the kill…..It will take a well prepared team physically to negate them.

Having said all that, they have bought well.’

“Newcastle are PHYSICAL!” “Newcastle’s PHYSICALITY!” “THEY’RE VERY PHYSICAL!” etc etc etc. If I had a pound for every mention of that …

Actually, aren’t they just good at defending?

They’re good at scoring, too, but it’s their granite-wall defense more than their sheer kineticism that sets them apart.

They’re not especially tall, prone to fouls, or fast. They are good at smashing build-up play, so maybe that’s where the physicality idea comes from?

I don’t know, but I wonder if the physicality thing says more about what people think about Newcastle than what they’re actually about on the pitch. Or maybe I’ve got it all wrong.’

‘Newcastle seem to struggle away against the big sides. I cant see nothing but a Villa win here.’

‘That’s happened twice in the league. Once at home to Liverpool, once away to Man City, is that really a pattern?’

‘I’d love for practically any other club to take Newcastle’s position tbh. They’ve cemented themselves as the most despicable club in football under the new regime. I’d hate to be a Newcastle fan right now, and if I was I’d probably give up on football if I’m being honest.’

‘Newcastle have only won 1 more game then us this season. They’ve drawn 11 times! I wonder if this is a PL record for draws.

They will certainly will be coming to Villa Park to try and draw this game. I expect 11 men behind the ball job.’

‘I truly think being objective Villa have the better team yet Newcastle have galvanised themselves; likely because all staff and players are astronomical incentives and bonuses.’

‘For a so-called ‘massive’ club as Sky Sports have told us for years and years (big crowds yes but it’s a one-club large city!) this is absolutely embarrassing to have gone this long without winning a major trophy, so I’ve no idea how these entitled, obnoxious, arrogant Newcastle fans I see (mainly online it must be said) that act as if they’re going for La Decima in Champions League trophies have the nerve to have this mindset!

I must state – please don’t think I am tarring all Newcastle fans with this brush just as you cannot generalise any large group of human beings, Newcastle is a cracking city and I’ve loved visiting St James’s Park every time I’ve been, it is a magnificent stadium right bang in the city centre and Geordies I’ve met at games or on nights out up there have been absolutely bang on – and I’m sure there are plenty of decent, measured fans of the club that I think if success does come under these owners then fair play they deserve it and in addition I’m sure there are many that have wrangled with their conscious regarding selling the club’s soul to a murderous and corrupt regime, I just don’t ever seem to come across any of these online!

As for on the pitch and to Saturday, the job Eddie Howe has done since taking over has been superb, a manager I’ve always admired and rated and I’ve no doubt he’ll have a great career with NUFC, and I do really think they’ll beat us on Saturday unfortunately!’

