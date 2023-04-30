Opinion

Aston Villa and Sunderland hoping for a Newcastle United fail – Going to be left disappointed

Isn’t it ironic, that instead of absorbing all the praise that Aston Villa have recently been receiving, their chief executive Christian Purslow has tried to re-ignite allegations about the legitimacy of the Saudi Arabia PIF ownership of Newcastle United.

In Purslow’s ideal world, a resurgent Aston Villa (under a relatively new billionaire ownership) would hopefully and regularly be banging on the door of the top six in the EPL.

The truth of the matter though, is that it is the formidably transformed Newcastle United that are ahead of Aston Villa (and schedule) and are the biggest threat to the current Septic Six cartel.

The whole country is now finally waking up, realising that Newcastle United are now serious contenders on the domestic front.

This is actually killing the mackems, who in recent days have been hanging onto Purslow’s meaningless vibes, they even opened a thread on their RTG Sunderland fans message board about possible outcomes.

Of course within hours, the more sensible mackems won the day by pointing out the realities of the situation. The thread was soon closed to eliminate any more embarrassment, that their most jealously deluded were needlessly inflicting upon their kin.

Some of them are never going to get over it (the NUFC takeover).

The fact that a club and loyal fanbase has been rescued from a despot, a club that they were only too happy to see dragged into the depths of despair.

Well cry me a Jimmy Nail….a Big River you JSMBs.

If Newcastle United go on to finish in the top four of the EPL and secure Champions League qualification, we will have done it in a reasonable and sensible fashion.

We have hardly broke the bank so far and our success is down to having a top class manager with a professional back-up team.

This summer will see Newcastle United enhancing the team / squad with quality additions.

Our owners know that is the least Eddie Howe deserves after this wonderful season.

People keep asking me where do we go from here.

My answer is to just enjoy the ride… but deep down I know that we are heading to the very top.

We will be EPL Champions within two to three years.

And that is what is really p…ing off the likes of Christian Purslow and of course the jealous as hell mackems.

“Why’s it never us” has never sounded so telling on Youtube.

It explains a thousand sins, and how the mackems really feel.

