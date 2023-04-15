Opinion

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

The team looked pretty much as expected, the only change Gordon coming in for a start and Longstaff dropping to the bench.

With the rest of the starting eleven the same as the Brentford match.

Almiron fit enough for the bench, with the potential of affecting the game later on alongside the likes of Wilson, Anderson and Longstaff.

The first half didn’t take long too heat up, with Watkins hitting the post within the first 30 seconds, no time at all for the tempo to set in!

Newcastle responded well, with good build up play forcing Martinez into a good save from Isak. Not a few moments later, Watkins did well to head a ball down for Ramsey, who drilled it in past Nick Pope.

Things almost swiftly getting far worse, Newcastle riding their luck, as Ramsey drew a good save from Pope, with a Villa player hitting the bar in the resulting scramble!

Real worries at the back after Burn and Pope got in a right mess, with Villa unable to capitalise. Newcastle spent most of the first half just trying to get into some sort of rhythm, a very disjointed performance by our own lofty new standards.

The second half, much like the first, took very little time to heat up.

Villa threatening and then Murphy seeing his driven shot not far wide of the post.

Eddie Howe giving it only ten minutes after the break before Almiron and Wilson were thrown on in place of Gordon and Murphy.

Wilson almost made a difference instantly, a prodded attempt after a superb Isak pass, well saved by Martinez, before the offside flag belatedly went up.

Newcastle’s first real moment of any quality came just before the hour mark, with Isak’s shot just not having enough bend to get it past Martinez, then Almiron having an attempt hit the side netting a few moments later.

Straight up the other end and Watkins had the ball in the net. However, after a lengthy VAR check, finally a piece of officiating went our way- offside!

Moments later though and some statuesque defending saw Watkins with no option a tap in to kill the game off. Absolutely abysmal defending from Newcastle and a mountain to climb.

Despite throwing more and more at Villa, the quality just was not there for Newcastle today, evertyhing just a little slow, a little misguided, a little slack.

This was summed up when Villa, again, had all the time in the world to work the ball across the box and find Watkins, who turned and created space for himself, to add the third.

A very lackadaisical performance from Newcastle and one to move on from very quickly.

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

One of those games

In the first half, it really felt like we had been cursed. First touches, passes, crosses, deflections, giving away daft fouls- just nothing went our way! While Villa did buy a few fouls- some very suspect diving going on- we really were off the pace, and we were lucky to go in only down one goal. The second half was much the same, with nothing really going our way, while we gave far too much time and too many opportunities to Villa. Not one to dwell on, but a shocking performance nonetheless.

Tired defence?

It happened last week and it happened today.

Our defence looked very leggy and disjointed for large parts of the match.

If / when we secure European football for next season, some reinforcements are certainly needed to allow for rotation and rest, even if it is just to weed out errors brought on by tiredness.

Foul or not?

While I fully accept NUFC were second best and deserved to lose, the referee made some poor calls that certainly didn’t help.

It seemed that every dive for Villa was seen as a foul, while several blatant fouls on us were completely ignored.

Nowhere near as dramatic as last week at Brentford for the officials (no thrown elbows) but worth a mention in my opinion.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

