Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Newcastle United survived a very early scare, Watkins hitting a post in the first minute.

However, that only put on hold the heaviest defeat of the season, so far.

Nat Seaton:

“Our biggest defeat of the season against a team that did better in all departments today.

“A hard defeat to take, especially with it being against Villa, but their win was deserved.

“Though to play three games away like this and taking 6 out of 9 points is not a bad return.

“It was an off day for us and let’s hope this is a one-off performance with such a crucial game coming up next weekend.”

David Punton:

“A really bad day against a Villa side also flying along under Emery.

“He has done very well there.

“We just weren’t good enough across the park. All game.

“A real let down but only our fourth defeat in 30 games.”

Simon Ritter:

“Villa looked as though they had 12 players on the pitch for almost the entire 96 minutes.

“We could easily have conceded five or six.

“I would like to see the stats for yards covered.

“That’s normally one of our strong points but we looked lacklustre today.

“The lack of pace in the middle of our defence was exploited by Watkins, Buendia and Ramsey.

“Trippier had the worst game since he arrived.

“Gordon didn’t try to take on OAP Young on the outside.

“I would make Isak our star player but he was feeding off scraps.

“Pope kept the score respectable, though the cross for the first goal was in the air long enough for him to catch it.

“A 3-0 loss is far better than three 1-0 defeats.

“Put Spurs to the sword again and we’ll still be heading for third. HTL.”

Jamie Smith:

“Deservedly beaten at a tough place to go.

“We can absolutely absorb this defeat and move on but it needs a hugely improved performance in a massive game with Spurs next weekend.

“Defending was poor today and could have been a humiliating defeat but need to look at it as a solid six points from 3 tricky away trips.

“After Spurs we have 4 of the the bottom 5 and the Champions League is still looking good…but can’t afford many more showings like today.”

Paul Patterson:

“And the award for worst NUFC team performance of the season goes to…

“Chalk that down to experience and hope we’ve exhausted it in time for Spurs.”

Billy Miller:

“It was Wilson bagging a brace in front of the England manager in the reverse fixture.

“This time it was Watkins doing so.

“Completely outplayed today and must be our worst performance of the season.

“We were due a bad match so hopefully it’s out of our system now.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Best thing about today’s game, was the way the villa fans celebrated at the end, proving that we are a big scalp.

“Villa fully deserved the 3 points today.

“A sign of a good team is how they lose games like these and this is only the second game this season when we’ve been outclassed (luckypool at home being the other).

“Now complacency is our new enemy.

“Big up to “considerably ritcwa than youse flags’, who made we appreciate what a great job wor flags do for our home games.

“Big talking point before the game was…’What’s the crack for our pre-season tour of America? (Well four people asked me anyways).”

GToon:

“I’m obviously annoyed that we lost but I’m also of the opinion that three away games on the trot is a tough ask.

“Both mentally and physically and that six points is a pretty decen return.

“Now is the time for Eddie and the team to show a reaction and win our next home game.

“Maybe now is the chance to play a proper left back and change things around a bit. Let’s see.

“Today was not our day but with a few decent buys in the summer we won’t be repeating results like this anytime soon.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“I didn’t manage to watch until the last 15 minutes as my link went down.

“Judging by what I saw and from the updates I’d been receiving, maybe I dodged a bullet?

“A bad day at the office?

“A wake up call?

“Let’s move on quickly and beat Spurs next Sunday.”

Brian Standen:

“We are entitled to an off day and today we have to suck it up.

“Our normally reliable defence was off the pace and Ollie Watkins profited.

“No complaints at all – second best

“Bring on spurs next week.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno,, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

