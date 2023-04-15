Opinion

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0.

A game where Newcastle United were second best.

NUFC riding their luck in the first half a bit in terms of lucky not to be at least two down by the break, then maybe a crucial time just before the killer second goal when Eddie Howe’s side created three decent chances but didn’t take them.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 5

Clearly a very good shot stopper.

Made a few good saves.

Could he have come and collected the first goal? Still looks a bit all over the place at times.

Wish he’d catch the ball, plays us back into trouble punching when he can simply catch it and take the pressure off.

Trippier – 3

Continually sucked into no man’s land.

Ramsey span off him time and time again leaving Schar exposed.

Schar – 3

Thought he was left exposed in the first half and felt sorry for him at times but was atrocious as everyone else in the second half.

Early yellow card didn’t help but no excuses.

Botman – 2

Honestly could have been a 1 but I’ll save that for when someone lacks effort which you can’t excuse him of.

Just terrible. Looked completely off it.

Burn – 2

Just all over the place and a burden to the team going forward because he offers nothing in attack (look at Moreno on the other side for Villa!).

Poor defensively too.

Love BDB but when you have a fit and capable left back on the bench, you have to ask questions.

Bruno – 7

Probably the only player who can really hold his head up high.

Rarely lost the ball, tried to keep things going. Made some great passes.

Joelinton – 6

Did ok for the most part.

I thought it was a fairly even battle in the middle of the park.

We lost the game down the flanks and awful defending from the CBs.

Willock – 5

Not his usual self and looked quite tired which is why I think he got hooked off in the end.

Gordon – 2

As bad as a performance as you could want from your winger.

Even worse when you think he was up against a 50 year old Ashley Young.

Offered nothing. Showed nothing. Tried nothing.

Murphy – 5

One moment looked like the only player having a go, then the next moment looked as bad as Gordon.

Isak – 6

Looked like he could cause problems but just not his day.

A couple of half chances that could go another way on another day.

SUBS

Almiron – 6

Bright when he came on and had a couple of chances too.

Wilson – 5

Not much to say, barely contributed when he was on.

Targett – 5

Much quicker than Burn down the left hand side but little impact still.

Longstaff – 6

Will be bitterly disappointed to have been dropped in front of the England Manager.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno,, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

