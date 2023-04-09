Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan – Ranking the best AND worst Premier League fans of the other 19 clubs

A little bit of fun on this one, depending on what your definition of fun is?

I was really disappointed with the West Ham on Wednesday night. I know they are struggling at the moment, but I would have really liked to see them get behind their team from the start.

The atmosphere was poor. Their stadium doesn’t help of course. Funny too, that they consistently post their ground as sell out or close to sell out but whenever you visit, not just for Newcastle games, there are thousands and thousands of empty seats. Funny that? Again, depends on your definition of funny, I guess…

So, I thought I’d rank / rate Premier League fans.

I have been going home and away for 20 odd years now so I have built up a pretty good experience from an NUFC point of view of other fans.

Of course it is a matter of opinions and no doubt, as is the case with my match ratings, you’ll probably all disagree with me… but in order to be fair, I have provided a one or two liner on each club, with some pretty clear methodology.

For reference:

Home Atmosphere = A combination of do they sell out and do they create a good atmosphere? This one is heavily weighted on atmosphere though.

Away Following = Do they usually sell out at SJP? Do they usually make a noise at SJP? Some weighting is considered for clubs based at the opposite end of the country.

Social Media = A rough combination of the following questions asked in my head… Are their fans nice on social media? Do they chat rubbish? Are they abusive? Can you have a reasonable conversation? Again, heavily weighted to Twitter this one…

Loyalty = This one is not so much about being there through thick and thin, but more down to how fickle they are. Think along the lines of Man U fans wanting the Glazers out when they lose and hailing Fergie’s new dream team every time, they win kind of vibe.

Nice to be around = An evenly weighted combination of is their stadium you look forward to visiting and are those fans nice to be around? Could you share a pub with them? Would you mind getting stuck on a train with them?

Anyway, scores are out of 10, the lower your total score is, the more I despise you. Easy.

19. Chelsea

I can’t think of another set of fans in England with less class, grace, or decorum. Frequently in the news for the wrong reasons, constantly wanting their trophy winning managers out and one of the worst grounds / atmospheres in England to go with it.

Home Atmosphere: 1

Away Following: 9

Social Media: 2

Loyalty: 2

Nice to be around: 0

Total out of 50 = 14

18. Tottenham

Used to have a good atmosphere at WHL but dead pan in their beautiful new stadium. Nothing to like about them. From experience, I have never met a fan base with such little / poor knowledge of football.

Home Atmosphere: 2

Away Following: 7

Social Media: 2

Loyalty: 4

Nice to be around: 1

Total out of 50 = 16

17. Everton

A traditional old ground, which I like, but the fans have become detestable in recent years. Weird love in too with Sunderland fans which says a lot…

Home Atmosphere: 4

Away Following: 7

Social Media: 0

Loyalty: 2

Nice to be around: 4

Total out of 50 = 17

16. Wolves

Molineux has never been a good atmosphere and the view from the away end is one of the worst out there. Fans think they are far bigger than what they are in my opinion and not pleasant to get caught on public transport with.

Home Atmosphere: 2

Away Following: 5

Social Media: 4

Loyalty: 5

Nice to be around: 2

Total out of 50 = 18

15. Leicester

I don’t mind Leicester fans, although they have got a bit irritating on social media in recent years. Not a fan of the happy clapper things that make it a weird atmosphere. Still, they’ve sold out the King Power from what I can remember. A loyal bunch!

Home Atmosphere: 3

Away Following: 3

Social Media: 2

Loyalty: 7

Nice to be around: 5

Total out of 50 = 20

14. Liverpool

I honestly thought they’d be lower here due to my personal dislike but that’s what the methodology is there for. Anfield atmosphere is a myth. Fans are nauseating on social media. They’re not pleasant to be around either. Still, one of the biggest clubs in the world and you rarely see an empty seat home or away.

Home Atmosphere: 3

Away Following: 9

Social Media: 0

Loyalty: 9

Nice to visit: 0

Total out of 50 = 21

13. Man United

Old Trafford does make a decent atmosphere. If you don’t think so, I don’t think you’ve seen us play there that often where the Stretford End can literally suck the ball into the goal at times. Not a nice group of fans though. Fickle as they come…

Home Atmosphere: 8

Away Following: 9

Social Media: 1

Loyalty: 3.5

Nice to be around: 0

Total out of 50 = 21.5

12. Southampton

Surprised to see them this far up the list to be honest, although all the Saints fans I know are all very pleasant people. Home atmosphere is shocking but they do travel in good numbers considering the distance.

Home Atmosphere: 1

Away following: 6

Social Media: 7

Loyalty: 5

Nice to be around: 5

Total out of 50 = 24

11. Aston Villa

I don’t really like them, but Villa Park can make a good atmosphere and they do have a good core of support, that I think is slightly tainted by little boys running twitter accounts with Aston Villa badges.

The Premier League is a better place with the likes of Villa.

Home Atmosphere: 7

Away Following: 7

Social Media: 1

Loyalty: 4

Nice to be around: 6

Total out of 50 = 25

10.Fulham

Hmm, clearly a problem with the methodology if Fulham are 10th in this list. Their only saving grace is that their fans seem to be alright and Craven Cottage is my favourite away day. Atmosphere and following not great though.

Home Atmosphere: 3

Away Following: 2

Social Media: 5

Loyalty: 6

Nice to visit: 10

Total out of 50 = 26

9. Brentford

Not a big fan of their new stadium but their old one was always enjoyable with plenty of pubs. Fans make a decent atmosphere and have always been alright in the few times we have played them.

Home Atmosphere: 6

Away Following: 5

Social Media: 5

Loyalty: 7

Nice to be around: 5

Total out of 50 = 28

8. Bournemouth

Ok, I’ve messed up on the methodology because Bournemouth shouldn’t be this high. They can make a decent atmosphere when the game is going their way and Bournemouth is generally a fun away day. This list is definitely in favor of clubs with fans that don’t act like animals when their club is playing.

Home Atmosphere: 5.5

Away Following:3

Social Media: 5

Loyalty: 7

Nice to visit: 8

Total out of 50 = 28.5

7. Man City

City get an unfair bad reputation when it comes to support. Ground is probably too big for them but they have a solid core support that has remained throughout the years. Social media would be higher if it wasn’t for a minority of rabid fans defending everything to do with their UAE ownership.

Home Atmosphere: 3

Away Following: 7

Social Media: 4

Loyalty: 10

Nice to be around: 5

Total out of 50 = 29

6. Brighton

Honestly, I like Brighton. Always a nice ground to visit, its usually sunny, fans are nice and they travel in good numbers.

Home Atmosphere: 5

Away Following: 5

Social Media: 6

Loyalty: 7

Nice to be around: 7

Total out of 50 = 30

5. West Ham

A ‘proper’ set of fans that I think are not too dissimilar to us. Of course they have a few bad eggs who can cause trouble but I generally like West Ham. Reasonable on social media, good away following, usually up for a laugh too. Home atmosphere would be much higher if they were still at the Boleyn.

Home atmosphere: 3

Away following: 8

Social Media: 8

Loyalty: 8

Nice to be around: 7

Total out of 50 = 31

4. Arsenal

They’ve started to grow on me. Once you step back from the Arsenal TV rubbish, they are quite knowledgeable about their football. Always good away from home. Never too much trouble compared to Spurs or Chelsea. Up for a laugh too. Emirates atmosphere could be better but they are trying! Being top of the league helps of course.

Home atmosphere: 4

Away following: 10

Social Media: 8

Loyalty: 3

Nice to be around: 7

Total out of 50 = 32

3. Notts Forest

Always make a good atmosphere. Whether it is in the PL, Championship, recent cup games over the years.

Home atmosphere: 7

Away following: 5

Social Media: 6

Loyalty: 8

Nice to be around: 7

Total out of 50 = 33

2. Crystal Palace

I’m a big fan of Selhurst Park. They have been up and down over the years but even thinking back to our first season in the Championship, they were decent! Don’t take many away from home which is a shame but understandable. A really likeable club and set of fans in my opinion.

Home atmosphere: 8

Away following: 3

Social Media: 10

Loyalty: 10

Nice to be around: 10

Total out of 50 = 41

1.Leeds

You can’t fault Leeds fans too much really, can you?

Again, they’re not too dissimilar to us in many ways. For the most part stuck by their team when they were down in the third division. Elland Road is a good atmosphere and Leeds fans, generally, not much trouble when they play Newcastle.

Home atmosphere: 9

Away following: 9

Social Media: 10

Loyalty: 7

Nice to be around: 7

Total out of 50 = 42

Remember… it’s just a bit of fun!

