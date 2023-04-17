Opinion

Apologies to Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff has been one of a select band of Newcastle United players this season.

The Geordie midfielder having featured in all 30 Premier League matches this season.

Nick Pope has started all 30 Premier League games, Kieran Trippier the same, Jacob Murphy also on the pitch for all 30 but 11 starts for him and 19 appearances off the bench.

Dan Burn is the fourth to play in every PL match this season, 29 starts and one appearance as a sub.

Sean Longstaff making it five NUFC players, 25 PL starts and five appearances off the bench.

However, whereas the midfielder came off the subs bench four times in the opening seven PL games this season, from Fulham away on 1 October 2022 it had been 22 PL starts in a row.

Those 22 Premier League starts in a row, seeing Sean Longstaff help deliver fourteen wins, six draws and just the two defeats. An incredible 48 points from the 22 matches / starts, producing an average of 2.18 points per game in just over six months.

On Saturday, Sean Longstaff found himself named on the bench for the first time since mid-September and the 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe explained why after the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa:

“Sean has had some illness [last week] and so we weren’t quite sure how long he could play.

“Sean had a bout of tonsillitis in the week [before Aston Villa], so he didn’t train.

“We felt he wasn’t fit to start the game.

“I don’t think his absence necessarily affects where Bruno is playing on the pitch…but we maybe missed Sean’s tenacity and his legs and energy.

“His endurance levels are at the very highest level and we didn’t look right in midfield.”

If Sean Longstaff had started, would it have made a significant difference to the final scoreline at Villa Park (he came on with 22 minutes to go and the game already gone at 2-0 down)?

Considering how well Aston Villa played then possibly / probably not…but there again, who knows what would have been the case with the Geordie midfielder in the engine room.

What I do know for sure is that Sean Longstaff has played a big part in this season’s relative success and Eddie Howe has regularly made this clear. A significant factor in so many games this season has been Newcastle United not allowing the opposition to control matches, Sean Longstaff is arguably the biggest cog in the high press machine that has made life so difficult for so many teams.

He gets around the pitch so well and just never stops, I don’t think Villa would have found it quite so easy to boss the game as they did for long spells on Saturday, if Longstaff had been playing.

Assuming those at The Mag have kept my suggested title (‘Apologies to Sean Longstaff’), I would just like to make clear that I am apologising on behalf of those other Newcastle fans who have been so reluctant to credit the older Longstaff brother this season.

I have always thought Sean Longstaff was a Premier League player, just a case of whether he could prove to be a very good one, rather than ending up turning out for a team / club towards the bottom end.

I think the stats AND my eyes tell me that this season Newcastle United are better with Sean Longstaff in the team.

Next Sunday he will be back in Eddie Howe’s starting eleven and along with his teammates, run Tottenham into the ground.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

