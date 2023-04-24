Opinion

Apologies to Jacob Murphy

I just want to say sorry to Jacob Murphy and Eddie Howe.

Like everyone, I was thinking, what does Eddie see in him?

He is a decent championship player at best.

What a turn around in this player, just when we thought Eddie had managed to rinse every bit of effort and skill out of every player he had inherited, along comes this little gem.

Jacob Murphy has been outstanding these last few matches, Villa aside, but that was everyone.

If we can keep him at these sort of levels we have found an amazing player to keep at the club long term. I have heard plenty of fans at the ground saying how he’s rubbish and will never be good enough, or his attitude and banter is not the thing that makes a good player.

Well how wrong could they have been?

He looks like an accomplished Premier League player these days.

He loves the club, he loves the city and he clearly loves his job, if awards were won from happiness, this lad would be a multi award winner.

Eddie Howe has believed in him and shown him what a bit of hard graft and effort can get you.

We thought Joelinton was a revelation but what about this lad?

Joelinton had obviously been spotted and recommended as an elite footballer with potential for us to be paying £40m for him, Jacob Murphy has been a championship player at best his whole career.

Eddie has obviously seen something in him over the last two seasons.

I think back to the Cambridge defeat when he chose to play Murphy up front on his own. Eddie had obviously see something in him back then, even though the rest of us were moaning and groaning about it.

That game he was woeful and looked a million miles away from what we are seeing now.

Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Miggy, Schar, and now Murphy, have gone from basic run of the mill type players to ones that would get in most Premier League teams.

As little as 18 months ago not one of them would have managed to get in to a Crystal Palace type club, never mind a top four Champions League club.

Let’s hope the likes of Ashby and Kuol and the other young players we are bringing in through the door are watching on and taking note.

Eddie Howe is a genius or a magician, which one I don’t know, but long may it continue.

HTL!!!!

