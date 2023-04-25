Opinion

Andy who? Alexander who…? The parallels are uncanny when signing for Newcastle United

During the demolition of Spurs on Sunday, my son and I were talking about how we played like “The Entertainers” of days gone by.

Reminiscing about those good old days when we would be en route to Maiden Castle, seeing his face beaming with excitement and anticipation to see which players would be there.

Hopefully getting there in good time to get a parking space, ahead of a few thousand others heading in that direction to watch NUFC training, which brought me to this…

After reading the article today on The Mag about the Stan Collymore comments on Alexander Isak, my memory instantly recalled a conversation I had with my oldest son who was 9 years old at the time back in March 1993:

“The toon have signed a lad called Andy (Alexander) Cole from Bristol City for £1.75m (a then NUFC transfer record).”

There then followed a prolonged silence before a reply of:

“Andy who? From where? Never heard of him!”

I couldn’t help but laugh at the puzzled look on his face, as he tried to process what I had just said.

I then said to him “there’s just something different about this lad Andy Cole” but just couldn’t put my finger on it, the rest, as they say, is history.

The same goes for Alexander Isak…..

Fast forward to 26th August 2022.

“The toon have signed a young Swedish kid called Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for about £60m.”

Without hesitation and by this time, 30 years older, the exact same reply came back.

“Alexander who? From where? Never heard of him!”

I knew what was coming and couldn’t help but laugh out loud, before asking him to remember our Andy Cole conversation all those years ago… and what a lot of people had said about him when he came to NUFC: too young, no experience, second division player – no good for the top flight, too lightweight etc,

My reply was somewhat the same….

“There’s just something different about this lad – like Andy Cole.”

Now I’m not professing to be a football pundit / reporter / journalist but something struck a cord when first seeing Alexander Isak at SJP. Then watching his goal against Greece in a WC qualifier in October 2021 and skills v Slovakia along, with his last goal for Real Sociedad. How incredibly similar I viewed him in many respects as to when Andy Cole first stepped out at SJP v Notts County and scored the third goal (and went on to score 12 in 12 appearances).

As was the case with Andy Cole, Alexander Isak is young, hasn’t got a lot of years of experience, is a little bit lightweight but has all the attributes akin to Andy Cole, quick, just a natural knack of knowing where the goal is and being in the right place in front of goal at the right time, every time. Just like Shearer and Ferdinand, among other NUFC great strikers.

Alexander Isak is a nightmare to defend against, cool, calm and collected with the ball, always looking to press without it, with the added instinct to closing down opposing players and put pressure on defences with a team spirit willingness to assist in defending. He has raw talent and is oozing quality which is there for all to see.

I somehow don’t think we need to wait until Champions League as Stan Collymore says, even though his other comments are right on the money about Alexander Isak.

As for comparing Alexander Isak to Harry Kane….

For one, Harry Kane has had many more years of experience and I guess mostly bad ones with Spurs as Stan says, having to drag Spurs through over the years and Kane yet to win a single trophy with Spurs since his debut in 2011.

We have had some tough times through bad injuries and bad results and came through it as a collective team, not because of one player.

Did Stan not watch the 6-1 mauling we just handed out to Spurs?

