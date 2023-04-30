News

Amazon Prime fly on wall Newcastle United documentary – Now made public how much money NUFC will make

The Amazon Prime behind the scenes documentary on Newcastle United is eagerly awaited.

The club confirmed (see below) last month that the fly on the wall feature is indeed being filmed during this current season.

Amazon Prime set to show the four-part series in August 2023.

Now it has been revealed just how much cash Newcastle United will bank from the documentary.

The Mail say that NUFC will make over £10m for allowing Amazon Prime access to the behind the scenes footage, the newspaper’s sources having told them that Newcastle United are getting similar money to what Manchester City received for a similar fly on the wall collaboration with Amazon.

Newcastle United owners official announcement on Amazon Prime documentary – 23 March 2023:

Newcastle United will be the focus of a new documentary series that will air in late summer 2023 – exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland and Nordic region.

The four-part series is being produced through a collaboration between Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, with filming already underway behind the scenes.

As well as offering exclusive access to the club’s decision makers, the documentary will follow the Magpies’ ongoing 2022/23 season from close quarters, with the club reaching its first cup final in 24 years.

The series will also delve into Newcastle United’s storied history at the heart of one of the world’s great football cities and will explore the club’s unique bond with its passionate supporters as they follow their team.

Darren Eales, CEO of Newcastle United, said: “We are excited to be offering global football fans a front row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United’s history.

“The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch.”

The series will be produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, with Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas appointed as Executive Producers.

Julian Bird, CEO of Lorton Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Newcastle United. With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it is a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club.

“At Lorton, we have been privileged to work on amazing stories of game-changing sporting icons, from Rooney to Maradona, and our upcoming Becker documentary. We look forward to adding this to our slate.”

Clare Cameron, Executive Producer at 72 films said, “This will be a unique opportunity to understand the inner workings of the club and see the effect the change in ownership is having on the fans, the city of Newcastle and the team’s results on the pitch.”

The series joins Prime Video’s collection of exclusive sports documentaries and docuseries including: All or Nothing: Arsenal, Rooney; Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes; Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In; Take Us Home: Leeds United, When Eagles Dare; and more.

Broadcast information for other overseas territories will be confirmed in the coming months.’

