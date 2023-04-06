News

Ally McCoist can’t believe this particular transformation at Newcastle United – Pole position for Champions League

Ally McCoist looking from afar at what is happening at Newcastle United…’It’s brilliant to see.’

Newcastle United having just defeated West Ham 5-1 at the London Stadium.

This is four Premier League victories in a row for Eddie Howe and his team.

Leaving the Premier League table looking like this on Thursday morning:

Ally McCoist perfectly summing up the current position, declaring ‘Newcastle are absolutely flying. They are in pole position for a Champions League place now.’

One player in particular stands out for Ally McCoist, claiming he has never seen a transformation in a player quite like the Joelinton journey.

Ally McCoist pointing to just what a brilliant job Eddie Howe has done after rescuing the Brazilian from the clutches of Steve Bruce.

Even though now playing in a far deeper role, as well as all the other qualities he is showing in his all round game now, Joelinton also having his most productive season so far in English football, having been directly involved in eight goals, scoring six and getting two assists so far this campaign. His previous best was six in a season in the Premier League, four goals and two assists.

Ally McCoist speaking on Talksport after West Ham 1 Newcastle 5:

“I don’t think I’ve seen a transformation in a player anywhere, at any time, that has been better than Joelinton.

“I remember going to watch Newcastle and I actually felt sorry for the lad.

“He was trying but he couldn’t hit a cow on the backside with a banjo.

“It’s brilliant to see.

“It just shows you how a change in manager [from Steve Bruce to Eddie Howe] makes the difference.

“Dropped back a bit, playing a bit deeper.

“I mean, brilliant!

“And Newcastle are absolutely flying.

“They are in pole position for a Champions League place now.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

