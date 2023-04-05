News

Aleksander Ceferin calls out shamed Premier League big six on failed European Super League attempt

Back in 2021, we saw the shameful attempt to form a European Super League.

The Premier League big six were at the heart of it.

Without them there would be no attempted European Super League, as they made up exactly half of the greedy manipulative 12 clubs that were looking to steal football for themselves, enriching their clubs and owners at the expense of everybody else.

If the disgraced six Premier League clubs had succeeded with their continental collaborators, it would have seen them award themselves automatic entry into what would be the new top European competition, without having to bother with anything as troublesome as needing to qualify on the pitch.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur quickly tried to distance themselves from the European Super League attempt, once they realised just how big the backlash was in terms of public opinion in England, including even many of the fans of the shamed half dozen. However, the Premier League big six were every bit as guilty as their collaborators in Italy (Inter Milan, Juventus, and Milan) and Spain clubs (Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid).

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has returned to the subject of that (so far!!) failed attempt at a European Super League, whilst delivering a speech at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon. The UEFA boss comparing the disgraced twelve clubs to the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood:

“It’s a good job nobody has ever died of shame.

“Those who promote this project are now claiming that they want to save football.

“In the space of a few months, the European Super League has turned into a character in Little Red Riding Hood: a wolf disguised as a grandmother, ready to eat you up.

“But nobody’s fooled.

“Because here we have two opposing world views.

“We have cynicism over morality.

“We have selfishness over solidarity.

“We have greed over benevolence.

“Self-absorption over openness to others.

“Self-interest over altruism.

“Shameful lies over the truth.

“Heirs over builders.

“Cartel over meritocracy and democracy.

“Stock prices over sporting merit.

“The quest for profit over the quest for trophies.”

