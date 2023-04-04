News

Alan Shearer selects 3 Newcastle United stars in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including three of the players who impressed in Sunday’s match at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting this trio of Newcastle United players in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Martinez (Aston Villa)

Trippier (Newcastle United)

Konsa (Aston Villa)

Burn (Newcastle United)

Stones (Man City)

De Bruyne (Man City)

McGinn (Aston Villa)

Willock (Newcastle United)

Alvarez (Man City)

Jesus (Arsenal)

Grealish (Man City)

Manager:

Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

No complaints with the three NUFC choices that Alan Shearer has gone for, although other Newcastle players were also excellent.

Maybe Bruno, Botman and Schar another three who could have easily made this Premier League team of the week.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

