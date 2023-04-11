News

Alan Shearer explains selection of this Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the Newcastle players who impressed in Saturday’s match at the GTech Community Stadium.

Alan Shearer selecting this Newcastle United player in his Premier League team (and manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Aaron Ramsdale (ARS)

“What a performance! His saves could be crucial if Arsenal do go on to win the title.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN)

“Not only was he excellent defensively, the Manchester United right-back was also a threat going forward.”

Ibrahima Konate (LIV)

“Arsenal had no joy against him in the second half, and his defensive prowess allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to have more of an attacking influence.”

Angelo Ogbonna (WHU)

“What an imperious display from the West Ham centre-back as he helped his side claim a big win for David Moyes against Fulham.”

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

“What more can I say about this incredible player, he tore Southampton apart with his passing.”

Philip Billing (BOU)

“More and more he’s proving to be a crucial player for AFC Bournemouth, and showed excellent composure to score the winner in a big match against Leicester.”

Joelinton (NEW)

“What a brilliant few weeks he’s had! And such excellent skill shown for the equaliser against Brentford.”

Eberechi Eze (CRY)

“It was his set-piece that helped Palace equalise, and he started and finished the move for their wonderful third goal.”

Michael Olise (CRY)

“Leeds simply could not handle him as he produced a sensational hat-trick of assists and stepped up in the absence of Wilfried Zaha.”

Erling Haaland (MCI)

“Another day, another Haaland brace, but that second goal was quite spectacular!”

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS)

“Though Liverpool could have defended better, he showed outstanding strength and skill for his goal before producing a pinpoint cross for Arsenal’s second.”

Manager: Roy Hodgson (CRY)

“What he has done in the space of two matches is nothing short of miraculous, what an impact he’s had.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

