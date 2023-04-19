News

Alan Shearer explains choice of four from Villa Park disaster

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including four people who played pivotal roles at Villa Park

Alan Shearer selecting these three Aston Villa players in his Premier League team (and their manager) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Jose Sa (WOL)

“A couple of excellent saves to keep a clean sheet that helped Wolves move away from danger.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

“He looks back to his best after getting a more central and creative role, setting up two of Liverpool’s six goals.”

Tyrone Mings (AVL)

“Another outstanding performance. He kept Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson very quiet.”

Lewis Dunk (BHA)

“Bossed the defence and gave nothing away as Brighton keep on getting the results.”

Declan Rice (WHU)

“When West Ham were 2-0 down to Arsenal and in need of inspiration, he provided it as the Hammers fought back against the leaders.”

John McGinn (AVL)

“Superb. I didn’t think Newcastle’s midfield could be dominated that easily.”

Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

“The quality of his deliveries was sensational. He ran the game and kept the team ticking.”

Julio Enciso (BHA)

“He’s had to wait for his chance but it’s been worth it. A magnificent strike from the 19-year-old, which has to be a Goal of Season contender.”

Ollie Watkins (AVL)

“What a run of form he’s on. Another two goals and an assist. He battered Newcastle from start to finish.”

Eberechi Eze (CRY)

“Followed up his superb goal at Leeds with another two at Southampton as the Crystal Palace revival continues.”

Dominic Solanke (BOU)

“His goal and two assists were vital for three big points at Spurs. Not a bad afternoon’s work!”

Manager: Unai Emery (AVL)

“A seventh win in eight matches. It’s all clicked into place and he’s got Villa flying now.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

