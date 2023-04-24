News

Alan Shearer explains choice of five from St James’ Park hammering

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including five who played pivotal roles at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting these four Newcastle United players in his Premier League team (and their manager!) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Daniel Iversen (Leicester)

“How crucial could his brilliant late stop to deny Ruben Neves an equaliser be?”

Timothy Castagne (Leicester)

“His first goal since August was a decisive one and boosts Leicester’s hopes of safety.”

Michael Keane (Everton)

“Kept Crystal Palace’s attack quiet and helped Everton to their first clean sheet in five Premier League matches.”

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

“All the spotlight has been on [Trent] Alexander-Arnold but Robbo is back to his best form for Liverpool, setting up Diogo Jota’s second goal with another quality assist.”

Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton)

“Excellent at both ends, scoring the first and setting up the second, before a stunning goalline clearance.”

Declan Rice (West Ham)

“He was everywhere and led by example, not for the first time. What a week for him and West Ham.”

Joe Willock (Newcastle)

“His assist for the first of Isak’s two goals is one of the best passes you will see this season.”

Jacob Murphy (Newcastle)

“Two goals in the first 10 minutes! What a performance!”

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

“Ran the show and was the best player on the pitch. Another brilliant brace.”

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

“Back in form, he fully deserved his two goals and was a threat throughout.”

Joelinton (Newcastle)

“Spurs couldn’t handle him. Capped an immense display with a deserved and well-taken goal.”

Manager: Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

“After the loss to Villa, he demanded a reaction and, boy, did he get one!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

