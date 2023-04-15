Opinion

After massive Aston Villa spending – Newcastle United defeat isn’t really a big surprise

The defeat at Aston Villa was very disappointing.

However, in reality, surely not a massive surprise / shock.

Well it is a massive surprise / shock…BUT only because of the amazing job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle United.

If NUFC were say mid-table or worse, then a three goal defeat at an Aston Villa team in great form, would be a setback, but no more than that.

However, when you have a manager who has his team / squad playing at the very limits of their potential, then Newcastle United losing by three goals does become headline news.

Aston Villa were promoted in 2019 and in these past eight transfer windows (summer 2019 onwards) they have spent a massive £432m.

In comparison, Newcastle United have spent (all figures via Transfermarkt) £376m in the same period, some £56m less.

When you consider that Aston Villa have a longstanding very successful academy, producing young talent, why would anybody think Saturday was any kind of success (for Aston Villa) against all odds?

The truth is, it is Eddie Howe who has been succeeding far beyond what any body could have foreseen, the NUFC Head Coach producing a third in the table team despite far less spending compared to other clubs over many years AND an academy that suffered from Mike Ashley’s absolute refusal to have a penny spent on it unless he was forced to.

The current NUFC owners had to rescue the club after so many years of underfunding both on and off the pitch, almost a decade and a half where Newcastle United fell behind so many other clubs.

The truth is, the vast improvement in Newcastle United performances and points has been mainly down to clever low budget signings AND especially, the work Eddie Howe has done with players old and new.

The reality as well is that the major spending under Eddie Howe and these Newcastle United owners hasn’t been on ageing players who are ‘obvious’ name signings, instead, the overwhelming majority of the cash spent these last three windows has been on (when bought) a 21 year old (Gordon), two 22 year olds (Botman and Isak) and a 24 year old (Bruno).

Of the 20 Newcastle United players in today’s matchday squad v Aston Villa, twelve of them were at NUFC before Eddie Howe arrived at St James’ Park.

Aston Villa have average spending of almost £110m per season these past four years, after getting rid of the hopeless Steven Gerrard, it is no massive shock that with a decent manager in Unai Emery, they are proving competitive.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

