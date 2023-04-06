News

6 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed to 22 May after Thursday announcement

There are now six Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Thursday afternoon meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to and including 22 May 2023, dates and times, as well as TV details.

The Chelsea v Newcastle match will definitely be played at 4.30pm on Sunday 28 May 2023 but whether or not it will be on live TV in the UK won’t be decided until that final week of the season.

So six Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed to 22 May 2023 now.

Both Leicester and Brighton to be screened on live TV in the UK, the dates of both these games confirmed in the updated schedule below.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

