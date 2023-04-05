News

5 Newcastle United live TV matches now confirmed to 13 May after Thursday announcement

There are now five Newcastle United live TV matches confirmed.

An announcement on Thursday afternoon meaning that we now know the full schedule of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League (see below) up to 13 May 2023, both dates and times.

The Leeds v Newcastle match having been moved to 12.30pm on Saturday 13 May, from 3pm on that same day.

So five Newcastle United live TV matches in total confirmed to 13 May 2023 now.

The Brentford and Southampton games aren’t on TV, whilst the Chelsea one is definitely 4.30pm on Sunday 28 May but TV decisions made nearer the time for the final round of PL matches.

Only Leicester and Brighton at home now need to be confirmed as to when they will be played.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

