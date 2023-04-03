Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Wednesday night’s match ended West Ham 1 Newcastle 5.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United were excellent in their finishing and very comfortably won a game where ironically, they weren’t at their best, certainly in the first half.

This time it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

A fantastic result

I expected a tighter game than this and I might even have taken a draw pre-match.

However, we exposed West Ham for what they are – half a team. And showed the world we are proper top four contenders.

Four wins on the bounce, three points ahead of Spurs with a game in the hand, and a far superior goal difference.

Two strikers

Wilson – let’s be frank – had been way below his best for the three months immediately following the World Cup.

Luckily, Isak got fit and firing to keep us in touch with the top end of the table.

However, we now have two strikers who look hungry, sharp and classy.

They are different players but that makes it even better.

A bench

Get Almiron fit and I reckon we have 17 proper first-teamers plus a high-quality back-up keeper.

And some of the players I’ve excluded from that list have never really let us down.

It’s almost as if everyone is motivated by the competition.

ASM has got better since Gordon arrived. Murphy is playing the best football of his Newcastle career in Almiron’s place, and tonight we could replace the entire front three without impacting the game.

NEGATIVES

It wasn’t plain sailing

Obviously, when you’ve won 5-1 away in London (I’m old enough to remember when Newcastle never won in London), there’s not too much to gripe about.

However, for me, this performance wasn’t as good as the manure game.

West Ham gifted us a couple of goals, we gave away a few silly fouls, and our passing could have been crisper.

And there were times when the Hammers had us on the back foot.

Some tired legs

This might explain the point above but I felt a few of our players were running on empty.

Hardly surprising after the monumental effort we put in against manure but I’d be surprised to see the same team starting against Brentford on Saturday.

We play a high-intensity pressing game and it’s not fair to expect everyone to do it three times in six days.

The good news is that Brentford have had a similar week, so we should approach the game with confidence

Another negative? The West Ham fans

Nothing to do with Newcastle, and I don’t really care, but the West Ham fans were quiet at the start, silent for large chunks of the game, and absent at the end.

They made a bit of noise when West Ham scored but that was it.

There are lots of teams who claim to have the ‘best fans in the world’ but West Ham aren’t one of them.

There were more Geordies than cockneys in the stadium after Isak’s goal…and more stewards after our fifth.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

