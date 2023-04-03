News

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0

Sunday’s match ended Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United could and should have had this match won by half-time, however, two goals after the break were more than enough to see Eddie Howe’s team take all three points.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Total domination

Sunday has to be up there as one of our best displays of this stellar season so far.

From the first minute to the last we have totally dominated a Man Utd side who shattered us in the League Cup final and who often get the better of us at SJP.

It was astonishing to see us boss them and create so many chances that they were fortunate to be level at the break.

Our defence had them covered.

Our midfield won the battles in that engine room, with all three of Willock, Bruno and Longstaff the keys to a deserved victory.

Our front three executed the press to perfection. Isak with the sort of movement and ball control that gets pundits purring if he’s at a fashionable club.

Man Utd and their fans cannot complain. They were dominated and they lost, fair and square.

This is the level of intensity Eddie Howe wants in every game. It was top level football roared on by an immense atmosphere.

Into the top three we go (for now). Fifty points on the board. Eleven games to go and hunting European football. Lovely.

Heads you win

It was a day when three key headers were the pivotal moments.

Willock’s movement is sublime. He glides across the pitch. He could run through puddles and not make a splash.

The former Arsenal man put the earlier misses behind him to pop up one yard out to nod home and send the place wild. A great way to score, he couldn’t miss that one!

It came from a calmly executed headed assist from ASM, who capped off a virtuoso showing with that moment of brilliance just before he was about to be hooked.

The points were sealed with yet another top drawer header.

Callum Wilson has had a chequered season but he came on today and used all his natural ability to poach that headed second from a pinpoint Trippier free kick. The way he guided the ball down and into the corner was that of a master craftsman at work.

Perfect tens

No Newcastle player had an off day.

They have to be the best merit marks of the season, probably since the home game against Man City.

Bruno ran the midfield and got the better of the other Bruno (Fernandes) in the red shirt, whose only moment of note was a spot of diving.

Even our bench looked the strongest it’s been for a while.

To have Joelitnton, Wilson, Anderson and Gordon to bring on was huge for us.

Gordon’s pace is electric and there is so much more to come from him, he just needs to get that first goal. It will come. Same for Elliot Anderson. He will open his account soon.

NEGATIVES (are there any???)

Erik ten Hag

The Man Utd boss is a dullard and a moaner. It must be a trait that is endemic down there.

Once again we were confronted with more pre-match blither about timewasting – a malicious falsehood that Eddie Howe quite rightly pushed back on.

It’s a total myth that NUFC are time wasters.

Man Utd were the ones slowing the game, but when it was them doing it, Erik ten Hag just referred to it afterwards as ‘playing out from the back’.

He was just about gracious in defeat but caveated it with a barb. Apparently we played above our level.

He hasn’t done his homework. He’s been complacent from the cup final. He got his team selection wrong and his substitutions were a disaster.

Every negative has a positive!

Profligacy

The back story of our amazing season is that of missed chances.

Even in a win, you had to scratch your head. We’ve had 22 shots (11 before the break), how on earth we weren’t two or three up at half-time I will never know.

Surely there comes a game when we convert them all and hand someone a real hammering.

It has to happen between now and May.

We’ve squandered so many. We have to be grateful it didn’t haunt us on Sunday because it could have done.

Call the police

It always annoys me when salty fans of other clubs get on social media say we have over celebrated a win.

Maybe the laps of honour / appreciation are a bit much, but when the previous 14 years was utter folly, with massive under investment and two relegations, you could be forgiven for being determined to enjoy the match once again.

The celebration police can do one!

The only thing I would say is that the club don’t need to let the Sky Sports cameras into the dressing room all of the time.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

(Eddie Howe laughs at Erik ten Hag embarrassing claims after dominant victory – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer – It is still going to be extremely difficult for Newcastle United BUT… Read HERE)

(Erik ten Hag hasn’t taken St James’ Park schooling too well – Read HERE)

(Match Report – Our man at St James’ Park – Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Manchester United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(United go third! Brilliant performance! Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Read HERE)

