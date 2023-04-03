Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Thursday night’s match ended Everton 1 Newcastle 4.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game where Newcastle United had to show grit and discipline in the opening half an hour but once they took the lead, NUFC tightened the screw and were on a whole different level to Everton by the final whistle.

This time it is Dale Thompson:

POSITIVES

WOW

Alexander Isak, what a player.

He has got the lot.

A great goalscorer, loads of pace, a real team player.

However, that skill for the Murphy goal was just from another world.

Some would say it was like Maradona, I would say it was peak Peter Beardsley.

Goals Goals Goals

After 33 goals in the opening 24 Premier League games, it is now 25 in these last eight.

To be a top team you have to be towards the top in terms of goalscoring.

Newcastle United are really looking the part now.

Bench power

Eddie Howe was able to bring Burn, Anderson and Gordon off the bench to help see out the game.

Incredibly, he also felt confident enough to bench Isak and Murphy who had scored two goals each against Spurs.

Just imagine a few more quality signings added in the summer, not just the team we will have BUT also the strength in depth and the positive changes that can be made during games from the bench.

NEGATIVES

A goal a game

The last eight games have brought seven wins BUT at the same time only one clean sheet.

It was a bit of a freak goal last night as a group of players jumped together but all missed the ball in front of the near post with Nick Pope unsighted.

Apart from the Man U home match, NUFC finding a way to concede in each of the other seven.

I think though that to a large extent this comes naturally to an extent when you start to play a more expansive game, having scored 25 goals at the other end in these last eight games, conceding once in matches (apart from Villa) has made no difference to results.

Loose

The first half saw Newcastle United uncharacteristically giving the ball away on a regular basis.

Against a decent team this might have been punished but that was never likely to be the case against a woeful Everton.

With the way Newcastle play their game, playing it out from the back and clever quick passing and lay-offs, as well as swiftly switching play, it is always going to carry an element of risk, when the players aren’t quite on their game.

However, it is the right way to play and once they clicked they REALLY clicked.

Calm down Calm down

What a dump this is and as for their fans…

Honestly, this nonsense of making their players arrive on a coach to home games so they can throw some smoke bombs about, how embarrassing is it?

It seems very much a Liverpool thing and hope I never see Newcastle fans pushing for similar.

I suppose this is a positive as well, due to the fact we won’t be coming here again for a while now hopefully.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

