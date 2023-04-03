Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Saturday’s match ended Brentford 1 Newcastle 2.

The home side dominating the first half.

However, superb work from Eddie Howe at the break and NUFC coming out and overturning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 valuable victory.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Tactical brains

It was fantastic to see the way Eddie Howe made his changes.

The manager got the tactical switches absolutely spot on. He had been asked about Isak and Wilson being able to play in the same side in the build up to this game, here we got our answer.

Yes, they can play together.

A rare chance to see Newcastle with two out and out strikers on the park.

It was this bold change which helped to turn the tide and edge us to three precious points.

Wilson’s presence created the space for Isak to drop deeper and we saw just how devastatingly he can finish from distance. The goal was a thing of beauty.

Howe gets ten out of ten for the changes. The hallmark of a top manager.

That was three games in six days. Nine points added to the total. You can’t ask for much more.

Middlemen

It was a great goal to get us level. Big Joe needs a lot of credit for that.

He’s driven into the Brentford box and made mincemeat of Ben Mee as he advanced in on goal from an acute angle.

It may go down in the record books as an OG, but it was, for me, a moment of class, and a brilliant finish.

He’s a tank. A powerhouse that has to be deployed in the middle of the park.

Howe got the reshuffle in midfield bag on. The decision to drop Joelinton back into what many feel is his best berth at centre mid alongside Bruno.

In tandem these two can run games. Yes, he can play wide left, but he’s vastly superior in the engine room.

Nick Pope – an apology

In a post-match reaction piece, I mentioned that Nick Pope had appeared to have got into a habit of flapping at crosses.

This was overly harsh.

He had a brilliant game overall.

Our custodian has made some crucial stops, not least saving that Toney penalty. He even came close to thwarting the second spot kick.

NEGATIVES

Flashpoint Gordon

Much has been made of Anthony Gordon’s reaction to getting subbed so late in the game.

This one must go down as a negative, as you never want to see that. The optics weren’t great.

It’s as old as the hills that players hate being hauled off but Gordon really did look like he’d lost his rag and totally overreacted to it.

Eddie Howe will have dealt with that in-house but will doubtless be asked about it at his next press conference.

The only thing in Gordon’s defence is the issue of subbing a sub.

Nobody likes to come on from the bench and then get hooked in the same game.

Gordon’s a young player, with a lot to learn. He played well and helped us to win. His chance will come and we await his first goal scoring contribution.

He will surely get a start again at some point?

Trial by television

In a weekend of huge VAR blunders, sadly we were on the receiving end this time round.

It hasn’t had as much focus as what happened with Brighton down at Spurs, but nonetheless, we have come close to a shafting.

Thankfully, we were able to get the win despite all the errors by the video assistant.

The Isak incident was never a penalty, and if it was, it exposed rancid levels on inconsistency, as the high boot on Schar against Man Utd wasn’t even up for discussion.

The Wilson one too was a really poor. It almost had a feeling of someone in officialdom desperately looking to thwart NUFC progress.

The PGMOL must go back and look at this VAR and get it right. It shouldn’t be binned but changes and better use of the system is needed.

At the moment it spends more time creating a bigger mess than the one it was supposed to clear up.

Game of two halves

The first half display gives them plenty of things to review and improve on.

You would never think to say it, but Brentford is a tough place to go, and they hadn’t lost there since September.

In the opening 45 we were giving it away cheaply, getting done for pace, and finding it hard to get forward.

Fatigue was clearly a factor. I have seen Longstaff and Murphy have better days and they were rightly subbed. Tired legs and tired minds. It can happen.

It was also a blow to see Allan Saint-Maximin out injured again.

Such a shame as he was finding his feet again.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

