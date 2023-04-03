Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Saturday’s match ended Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 20.

The home side dominating from the first whistle and an early goal giving them even more momentum.

At 1-0, a brief flurry of chances for Newcastle United after second half subs were made, but chances not taken and any remaining hope went out of the window.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Perspective needed

That was only United’s fourth defeat in 30 Premier League games.

We are fourth in the table and still in the hunt for a European place.

The season has been one of massive overachievement, and given the mess the new owners inherited, it’s a minor miracle we are so high up the league.

We’ve lost to a Villa side bang in form, with a manager, Unai Emery, in his own honeymoon period.

You also just have to hold your hands up, we’ve been beaten by the better side on the day.

Home comforts

That was our third away game in a row. A strange sequence to be on the road for that many games.

We also know that Eddie Howe strives for excellence and the work will already be underway to get back on track as soon as possible.

The home game against Spurs is a huge opportunity to get this one out of the system.

Tottenham’s defence is there to be got at, and they look an unhappy ship at the moment, after the fans turned on the players in their home defeat to Bournemouth.

Learning the lessons

Eddie Howe’s deciding he needed to leave out Sean Longstaff after a bout of tonsillitis hit us.

The Geordie midfielder runs miles for that side and we need him.

Hopefully Howe will have realised that formation didn’t quite work. Gordon can’t play down the left side surely?

NEGATIVES

The way we played

It sounds pretty basic but the nub of the issue is that we just played terribly.

Villa were streets ahead in every department.

We looked all over the place defensively and shot shy up front.

If they keep that up then Villa and Brighton will sweep past us pretty damned soon.

Missing Miggy and Maxi

We needed our wide men for this game.

Alas, Allan Saint-Maximin is nursing a sore hamstring and Miggy is just getting back up to speed.

They felt a big miss all of a sudden.

Stay on Targett?

We have gone through this entire season with Dan Burn as our first choice left back. Astonishing really.

He’s been brilliant but he had a bit of torrid time at Villa Park.

Matt Targett is on the scene again. Do we stick or twist with that key position?

Howe will likely stick with big man from Blyth but next season maybe they need to go out and bring in another left back?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

