Opinion

3 Newcastle United stars make ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after this weekend’s matches.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with yet another victory, the win against Tottenham making it six wins in their last seven matches for NUFC. The visitors hammered 6-1.

Well, Whoscored have included three players from that game on Sunday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Fabian Schar, Alexander Isak and Joelinton included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

This is what Whoscored had to add about each of the NUFC trio:

Fabian Schar (Newcastle) – 8.10

‘Newcastle responded in the best possible way to their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, beating fellow top four rivals Tottenham 6-1 on Sunday.

Fabian Schar, who has been so dependable all season, once again produced defensively, winning four aerial duels, making four tackles and one interception.

He also managed to register two key passes, which resulted in the assists for the second and third goals, earning him a WhoScored rating of 8.10.’

Joelinton (Newcastle) – 9.19

‘A WhoScored rating of 9.19 wasn’t enough to be named player of the week, but it was certainly enough to be awarded the man of the match in Newcastle’s big win on Sunday.

Though Joelinton scored only once from a total of four shots, he was influential across the pitch, maintaining a 90% pass success rate and registering more touches (84) than any other player on the pitch.

To top his star performance off, he also completed more dribbles (5) than any other player in the game and won both of his aerial duels.’

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) – 8.93

‘Beginning the attack is another Newcastle star.

With a WhoScored rating of 8.93, Alexander Isak was unplayable for Tottenham’s defence, causing them problems during his time on the pitch.

In his 66 minutes of action, the Sweden international registered the joint most shots (4), which resulted in him scoring a brace, while he also completed two dribbles and registered more touches in the opposition box (7) than any other player on the pitch.’

As for how every NUFC player rated this midweek…

Newcastle v Tottenham Whoscored ratings:

As you can see, the likes of Murphy (8.9) and Willock (8.0) also highly rated but other PL players in other matches rated higher still.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 6-1 win v Tottenham – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

