Opinion

Yet more embarrassing media spin on Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia PIF

I work in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, a very affluent part of London but when you scratch the surface, the statistics are alarming. Extreme poverty sits side by side with extreme wealth.

Only the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea can offer similar stats. Strange how they both have the pre fix Royal.

The Grenfell tower was in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Funny how the media doesn’t give it the full title when reporting the disaster that killed so many working class people. The word Royal suddenly disappears when we have disaster, calamity or poverty associated with it.

Or maybe I am naive, having just read the article “Newcastle being owned by a nation state: how is this accepted and normalised”

(ED: Summing up the lazy nature of the media attacks on Newcastle United fans and their club, this is the photo of Saudi Arabia PIF Governor and Newcastle United Chairman ‘Yasir Al-Rumayyan’, that The Guardian use with Barney Ronay’s piece, only one small problem…who cares about accuracy – after all, this is just Newcastle United we are writing about.)

Maybe the media are doing their civic duty and directing me on how I should think.

Barney Ronay’s article in The Guardian is bogus and maybe I am falling into the media trap of giving it a mention and so perpetuating and giving gravitas to his rubbish.

As I grow older, I realise that writers like Barney Ronay, who I had enjoyed reading their literary spin, really are just that, spin.

Writing, that was once humorous and informative, is now just playing to the lowest common denominator.

The Saudi Arabia PIF financed takeover of Newcastle United being an easy target for Barney Ronay and an easy way to get column inches and attention.

Unfortunately for him, he is void of evidence, data and facts and is embarrassingly lost with his media driven attack on Newcastle United.

Jonathon Liew, also writing for The Guardian, last week wrote after our failed cup final, that the Saudis would not be happy with a victory of supporter power with the magnificent fan display at Trafalgar Square and Wembley as “the PIF of Saudi Arabia does not accept payments in civic pride”…“It does not lose with dignity.”

After the Man City game, Jonathon Liew knocks out an article which for once is reflective of both clubs and the game itself and is quite accurate on reflection as a piece of journalism. Though with barbed comments and nothing really insightful.

He highlights the Middle East advertising at football stadiums around the country (that Crystal Palace fans are oblivious to) and reflects that time has moved on and we are in a new age for football.

Barney Ronay and Jonathon Liew are the problem, they are “after the event” journalists. They pass comment to score points and look good. Citing foreign policy of KSA and the war in Yemen.

How many journalists have called out the disgraceful policies of this British government that has created the poverty that exists in two of the richest boroughs in London?

