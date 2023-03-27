News

Wor Flags react to Newcastle United announcement of safe standing to be introduced at St James’ Park

Wor Flags have reacted to the club’s announcement on Monday.

Earlier today, Newcastle United revealing (see below) that as from the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, St James’ Park will have some safe standing areas.

This follows the lead from a number of other Premier League clubs who are already trialing their own safe standing areas.

Wor Flags giving this reaction to the NUFC news via their Twitter account – 27 March 2023:

‘Brilliant news. This is something we have been chasing for some time.

Well done Newcastle United.

Everyone at Wor Flags is pleased to see the progress the club is making on introducing a safe standing section.

Now it is up to us, as fans, to make it work.

This section has the potential to be a place of constant noise and passion, a lightning rod for the cauldron passion that is St James’ Park at its very best.

We’ll continue to try to do our small part in contributing to that atmosphere.

We encourage anyone who wants to be a part of leading the way in making a standing section work, to consider moving, if and when the opportunity arises.

For those who choose to move away from new standing sections, we thank you for the part you will play in making this a success.

Let’s make this a place to stand, to sing, to make some noise all match, every match.

Howay the lads’

Newcastle United Official Announcement – 27 March 2023:

Newcastle United can announce that licensed standing – commonly known as ‘safe standing’ – will be introduced at St. James’ Park as part of an initial trial period at the start of the 2023/24 season.

A designated licensed standing section with space for approximately 1,800 home supporters will be installed in the South East Corner of the stadium and will include the lower section of block B and the upper sections of blocks C, D, E and F.

A similar provision will also be installed for visiting supporters on Level 7 of the Leazes End.

The trial follows a supporter consultation process, during which more than 4,000 fans responded to an online survey – with 70 fans attending a subsequent working group session at St. James’ Park to provide more detailed feedback.

Of those surveyed online, 75 per cent were in favour of licensed standing being introduced at St. James’ Park – with the South East Corner and Gallowgate End identified as the preferred location by more than 70 per cent of respondents.

The club has also continued to monitor existing trials at other stadiums in England, with licensed standing areas successfully installed and safely managed at Wembley and a number of Premier League grounds with the support of the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).

For further information on licensed standing, please visit the Football Supporters Association website here.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The club has now contacted all affected supporters via email, giving them the opportunity to remain as part of the trial or opt out.

Newcastle United is fully committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and ensuring access for all. Season ticket holders who have informed us they have a disability will receive a call directly from the Supporter Services team over the coming days as we look to ensure your matchday experience is as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

FANS WISHING TO MOVE INTO THE LICENSED STANDING AREA

Should seats become available for other season ticket holders to move into the licensed standing area, the club will communicate this in due course.

In the meantime, we kindly ask supporters not to contact the Box Office to register their interest in moving seats from other areas of the stadium.’

