Opinion

Wolves fans haven’t taken defeat to Newcastle United too well – Oh dear

Wolves fans travelled to St James’ Park hoping to see their team put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Eleven months ago a Chris Wood penalty saw Newcastle United win 1-0 against Wolves and that was the first of four victories in a row in April 2022 for NUFC, Eddie Howe’s season ending the season with six wins in their final eight PL matches.

However, the story of this fixture has been a consistent and not particularly exciting story, as five of the other six most recent meetings between the two clubs have seen a 1-1 scoreline.

Newcastle United should have been out of sight by the break, it could and should have seen the home side two or three goals up after Eddie Howe’s side were so dominant. In that first half thirteen shots compared to two for the visitors, with also six corners v one.

However, somehow it was only a one goal advantage heading into the second-half and as football supporters we all know it can tae just one slip, no matter how well your team has played.

On 70 minutes Wolves fans saw their team get just that, Kieran Trippier going to clear the ball and…slipping, instead of clearing it, diverting the ball just a few yards to leave very recent sub Hwang Hee-Chan with an open goal.

Wolves fans loving it.

Newcastle United had their own supersub though, eleven minutes remaining and a superb move seeing Willock feed Miggy Almiron for a very deserved winner.

Much has been made of the Jimenez / Pope incident but the on the pitch referee and VAR called it perfectly.

TV replays showing that after the Newcastle keeper lost control of the ball, the Wolves striker kicked the ball out of play and then in the next motion deliberately threw himself to his right and into Nick Pope. Ironically, if instead of cheating, Jimenez had continued in a straight line, then there may well have still been contact between the two players and a penalty given (and probable / certain red card for Pope).

Wolves fans now reacting (badly!) to Sunday’s defeat at St James’ Park (and that Nick Pope incident), although some decent honesty in amongst it from some – in terms of how much better Newcastle United were than the visitors/ This result leaves Wolves only three points above the drop:

‘Sick and tired of being cheated by the officials is my verdict.

This season is one of the worst I can remember for refereeing.

Regardless of how poorly we played, 1-0 up against against ten men with 70 odd minutes left, changes everything.

Madeley and VAR have possibly stolen three crucial points from us today.

A challenge system stops this from happening.’

‘Would a challenge system have worked? They checked it and didn’t think it was worth correcting.’

‘One word – CHEATED!’

‘Another manager whose style of play in an attacking sense could send a glass eye to sleep. To even refer to it as a style is generous. It’s next to non existent. Pass it to the winger, who crosses to 1 man against 4 of theirs.

We may as well be playing on the Moon when we get it anywhere near the box for how uncomfortable we look doing so. It’s been the same for far too long and nothing has changed one bit under Lopetegui on the issue. This more than anything is why we’re in a relegation battle and will be for most of the season if not all.

I highly doubt there’s a fan base in the country who’ve been as short changed as Wolves fans in terms of entertainment/season ticket cost over the last few years.

I long for the day we score a goal like Newcastle’s winner. Quick, direct play with runners getting in behind. I’d forgotten what that looks like. Something completely alien to us.

We scored (albeit via a total gift) when we actually showed a glimpse of intent, but after that reverted back to type and got what we deserved for doing so.

We’ll probably stay up, but f… me I’m drained of energy watching this dross.’

‘Well, just glad that wasn’t a Friday evening game or I’d of been fuming all weekend. Didn’t deserve anything from that game, take away the VAR issue but we should of been three down at half time that debacle aside…

Couldn‘t seem to even string two passes together from front to back… awful performance unfortunately.’

‘Not interested in analysing the game after the Pope incident as everything would of been different

Make no mistake this is another game where a big match defining decision has cost us

It’s an absolute disgrace

Even at 1.1 I was still livid’

‘Obviously cheated by the ref and VAR, but it wasn’t a game we were ever in control of so a defeat isn’t really a surprise.’

‘Dreadful performance to finish off a fairly awful weekend for us. The penalty / red card decision obviously would have changed things but we were completely overrun for much of the game and 2-1 flattered us.’

‘Re the penalty decision, if it was against us we would all be moaning that it was a very soft penalty, but I suspect we would expect it to be given. 20 minutes of decent football again, but how we were only one nil down at half time is a miracle.’

‘I don’t think any game has annoyed me more than this one. We were in complete control going into those last 20mins at 1-1 and looked like the team most likely to score.’

‘Started well had them rocking then that shocking non VAR penalty

After that we fell apart and they should have scored 3 by HT

Much better second half got ourselves back in it then went to a back 5?’

‘Think it was a pen but Lemina handball was also. Can’t just blame the officials for that Performance. Too many passengers. Not sure why we keep giving the first half away. Really didn’t deserve anything from that.’

‘The only positive I can take from this afternoon is that Newcastle weren’t that good.

If they’re seriously pushing for the CL, then there’s no reason why can’t be right up there next season.’

‘Dreadful. Boring.

I get why people think think it should of been a red for Pope & a penalty. But, there was 89 other minutes in the game and for about 80 of them I could of predicted how we would play.’

‘I text a Newcastle mate after the game to say it was a frustrating result, but probably fair considering the first half. His response was the ref cost Wolves that match and that VAR is a joke.’

‘After a poor first half and a slightly better second, I think we got the result we deserved. Lopetegui got it wrong, then got it right, then got it wrong again.

The players need to take responsibility the most though.

It’s a long way to go for the fans. A few beers and safe travels will hopefully get them through it.’

‘On balance of play we were lucky to still be in it at half time, then came out second half and really started to put them under pressure.’

‘I always thought fortune favours the brave? Not with those tactics for large parts of todays game. Dreadful to watch, negative and probably the worst attacking style by a team in the league. Awful. We deserved to lose even with the awful officiating.’

‘Don’t understand the Pope decision, just can’t get my head around it.

First half stats were shocking for us and frankly fortunate to still have a game to chase in an improved second half. The division is horribly tight in the bottom half and frankly I wouldn’t like to call it before May.

Hello people from The Mag, looking for comments for your “Interesting” series.’

‘It was like watching Harlem Globetrotters against the Molineux Midgets.

Newcastle were just more athletic, bigger, faster, and better.’

‘Newcastle is where football is at, not that s… where we are at. Oldies who can’t play anymore with 0 pace and movement.

Our movement is shocking, easily the worse in the league.’

‘We were bloody awful. The response to both Newcastle goals was appalling, the players should take a long look at themselves for that. Where is the character? Really, really poor.’

‘Re. the penalty decision the ref made it clear that he had been told by the imbecile operating var that it had been reviewed and wasn’t a foul. Presumably Raul tripped over a daisy.’

‘I imagine all those revelling in the non pundit football highlights are annoyed that there is no free to air football highlights where pundits would agree that Pope should have been sent off and we should have had a penalty.’

‘The first half wasn’t like us though we was lucky it was 1-0 and not 4-0.’

‘Just watched the local 630pm news up here in the north east. Analysis of the Newcastle game started with footage of the penalty incident and the presenter saying, “Having seen the replay of that penalty claim by Wolves, you can see that the referee and VAR got it spot on.”

‘As much as I agree that it was a penalty and the keeper should have gone.

NOTHING will happen simply because Wolves are not one of the big boys.’

‘There is a lot of money behind Newcastle and by dubious people. Would not surprise me certain people have been bribed.’

‘Our Chinese owners have put a lot of money behind us too. We’ve just chosen to waste it on very poor players.’

‘I think you have to wind the clock back to before the penalty decision and look at how the game was going then. It was then, 50/50 with neither team making many clear chances, and neither dictating play. We were not playing badly then. Had the correct call been made, a penalty given and Pope sent off, then everything which followed doesn’t necessarily happen. They would have been forced to take an outfield player off, and use up a substitution for that, limiting both their later dominance and their ability to change the game second half. Even Pope’s excellent saves in the second half when we were on top. Newcastle dominated after their goal, and should have scored more, and we looked all over the place, but that was entirely inspired / triggered by the non penalty, and goal which came shortly after. Even their goal came from a free kick which, if you look at the replays, was dubious at best.

So while Wolves are 100% responsible for their poor response to the Newcastle goal, and JL is responsible for a poor final substitution, the ref reshaped that game without a shadow of doubt. But despite the ref, we could have and should have gotten something from that game.’

‘Shocking performance apart from the brief spell where we scored. I know people get slated for this but no-one turned up yesterday – the players, Lopetegui and even us fans… apart from a few renditions of the Lamborghini song we were mute; St James was up for it’

‘What I do find ridiculous was that for their winner I think 5 of our players closed down the ball and not one thought to look for where Almiron was….criminal defending!’

‘Even Dermot Gallagher thinks it was a penalty.

So that’s the referee’s apologist and the King of Newcastle that think we’ve been done again.’

‘I think the difference is Newcastle were simply bigger, taller, more athletic, but not better footballers necessarily.’

‘Had Kilman put in a challenge on say Bruno G like Burn did on Neves he’d have been given a straight red.’

‘IMHO We were sloppy and made basic mistakes, gave the ball away far too easily…amount of times José Sa and our defence were trying to play it out…we gave the ball away far too often, passing horizontally near our own box never works well…still NUFC weren’t impressive and that famous geordie atmosphere pahahaha where was that?…St James’ hark now hear the geordies don’t sing much…’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

