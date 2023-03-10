Opinion

Wolves fans debate visiting Tyneside and Sunday’s game against Newcastle United – Interesting

Wolves fans have been looking ahead to this weekend, a trip to St James’ Park.

Eleven months ago a Chris Wood penalty saw Newcastle United win 1-0 against Wolves and was the first of four victories in a row in April 2022, Eddie Howe’s season ending the season with six wins in their final eight PL matches.

In August (2022), Newcastle United went to Molineux and dominated with 64% possession, Wolves fans watching on as their side played like the away team.

Ruben Neves scored a stunning strike against the run of play, a touch of luck as well as it went through Joe Willock’s legs and gave Pope no chance.

Eddie Howe didn’t have Bruno, Isak, Wilson, Gordon available that day but his team were well on top.

ASM scored a stunner at the end to get a point but the stats told the real story of the game, away side Newcastle having a massive 21 shots in total whilst NUFC had thirteen corners to the home side’s four.

Debate amongst Wolves fans as to just how beatable Newcastle are this Sunday and what the result is likely to be.

Ruben Neves is their captain and main man but a debate centres around him, a yellow card on Sunday would mean suspension against relegation rivals Leeds and Forest in the next two games, so should he be rested against Newcastle United?

Wolves fans looking ahead to this weekend and the game at St James’ Park, and for many, a trip to Tyneside, commenting via Molineux Mix:

‘Put Adama in from the start up against Dan Burn and we can win it!’

‘Would take a point now in a heartbeat.’

‘Newcastle have been struggling for goals recently and started looking a bit vulnerable at the back. They’re still a good team, but not playing as they did a couple of months ago.

Newcastle United 1 – 3 Wolves. Raul to find his scoring boots again.’

‘Never thought I would say this, but Newcastle will miss Joelinton, who is suspended.

He’s been playing really well for them this season after being really poor.

Hope it makes a difference to the Geordies attacking play, although they haven’t been scoring many goals.

I’ll be happy with a point.’

‘Bet Eddie Howe isn’t as complacent as their fans are.’

‘Newcastle have been on a bit of a barren run with points and goals.

I think we’ll play them back into form. 2-0 Geordies.’

‘There are loads of tickets on Facebook, wolves tickets buy and sell. I’m a bit worried about how many will be there! Genuine reasons though.’

‘Talking to a friend who works at Newcastle United on Wednesday. She said Wolves returned around 200 tickets to Newcastle and they’ve now sold them to home fans.’

‘Apparently when ticket sales really slowed as it was about to go to members Wolves sent the 200 tickets back then, a whole half block.

I bought some tickets from someone on here very early on as I didn’t want to risk not getting a ticket.

I checked about 5 days after they went on sale to members and there were still plenty of tickets left.

Should have learned my lesson from previous years, since we’ve been in the Premier League the sale of tickets at Newcastle has always gone to down to members and last season they actually went on general sale.

Think it’s a combination of a long journey (although I do the same journey every few weeks), the time of the year, and playing on a Sunday at 4:30pm. I think if it was a Saturday 3pm kick off we would have easily sold out.

I never park in Newcastle whenever I go there, I always park in Gateshead and walk over. It’s much easier to get away from after the match too.’

‘I love an urban walk especially if it’s somewhere I’m unfamiliar with.

From where my missus grew up, near Low Fell, we’d just slog it into the ‘toon’.

On Sunday though I’m gonna park near hers and get the bus in and back before driving back to Sheffield.

I remember a (good) few seasons back driving up and having the weekend there.

We went mental when ‘Hit the North’ came on in the car.

Our kid was so p…ed by the end of a night round Newcastle I had to carry him a mile back to our hotel.

Then he sobered up and we had a few with some good Wolves fans in the hotel bar. Good times.’

‘Low Fell is quite a good night out, think we’ve talked about my other half being from there too. When we lived there for a bit I often walked into Newcastle.

Bad snow up here today (Friday) but it’s expected to be completely gone by Sunday when the temperatures are rising.’

‘Going up Saturday, staying at travelodge. Used to be my local trip when in Berwick.

Sunday beckons in the toon and Lopetegui has transformed us and Wolves are on our way back upwards again! Buzzing for Sunday.’

‘It’s normally a 1 – 1 draw. But they now have money and we have Lopetegui. I think I’ll stick with 1 – 1 which is fine in terms of our current needs.’

‘A win for us up there would be impudent given their almost limitless financial clout. But I think we have hit the right note just at the right time. So it’s 2-0 Wolves and happy days again.’

‘One of their biggest threats is set piece delivery from Trippier so would probably go with the extra aerial strength of Collins.’

‘Give me 3 points at Newcastle and Neves getting booked I would take that…’

‘I think there is a massive difference to leaving Neves out and talk of throwing games. I also think Newcastle are beatable but as said earlier I would be inclined to play with 3 centre backs which would make it easier to leave Neves out but I wouldn’t do the same against Leeds so think it’s vital he is available for that, and no reason to believe we still couldn’t win both games by doing this.

Obviously the best thing would be for him to not miss any games by not getting booked but unfortunately he does seem to find it easy to pick up soft yellow cards.’

‘But we must give ourselves the best opportunity to gain points at Newcastle and for me that doesn’t mean rest your best player …..we get something at Newcastle, Leeds becomes a must not lose as much as a must win…….we can not just look at Leeds ..the next game is the one…’

‘Not too much to worry about in their midfield beyond Guimares.’

