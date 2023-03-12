Opinion

Why 8 more Newcastle United wins should get Champions League – 9 would make sure

How many Newcastle United wins will it take to guarantee Champions League football?

What kind of form needed in these final 14 Premier League games for Eddie Howe’s team to finish top four?

The first of these 14 PL matches that remain, sees Newcastle United take on Wolves this afternoon.

I see a lot of talk about how well other Premier League clubs are doing, Newcastle’s rivals for a top four spot.

Is that really true though?

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Sunday morning:

I think safe to say that both Arsenal and Man City will finish top four as a minimum, as they battle for the title.

However, what about the form of the Premier League top four contenders for the other two Champions League places?

I have listed below the recent run of form for each each club in terms of number of wins in their most recent PL games, then the form over the last 17 Premier League matches in terms of wins for each:

3 wins in last 7 Man U 10 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Tottenham 8 wins in last 17

4 wins in last 10 Liverpool 9 wins in last 17

5 wins in last 12 Newcastle United 9 wins in last 17

5 wins in last 11 Brighton 7 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Fulham 8 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Brentford 7 wins in last 17

3 wins in last 11 Chelsea 4 wins in last 17

I have to say, nothing I see there tells me that this is anything other than in Newcastle United’s own hands.

The most recent formlines show none of the eight clubs having won more than half of their Premier League matches.

Whilst when it comes to form over the last 17 PL games, only Man U (with 10) have won more than Newcastle United’s 9 since October onwards.

Home

Wolves, Man U, Tottenham, Southampton, Arsenal, Leicester, Brighton

Away

Forest, West Ham, Brentford, Villa, Everton, Leeds, Chelsea

In their remaining 14 matches, Newcastle United play only four games against clubs currently in the top eight, whilst NUFC still have seven of the bottom eight clubs to play.

All four of those NUFC games against top eight opposition see Newcastle United with home advantage at St James’ Park.

You look at how inconsistent other clubs are, in their last five games Tottenham have win three but lost to Wolves and got hammered 4-1 at Leicester. Liverpool win 7-0 (eight shots on target in total) against Man U but then lose 1-0 at Bournemouth, plus this calendar year have also lost to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves.

I honestly think that nine wins for Newcastle United and that would guarantee a top four spot, assuming at least a couple of draws in there as well.

Nine wins and two draws would give Newcastle United 70 points and for me, certain Champions League football, especially if the nine wins include victory over Spurs (and Man U…).

Antonio Conte has talked of Chelsea coming with a late run but they would need to win 11 of their last 12 PL games just to equal that 70 points mark and they are currently 17 goals worse off on goal difference compared to Newcastle.

If say Newcastle United won eight of the last fourteen and got three draws, that would be 68 points. With the inconsistency showing in our rivals, I think that could well be enough for top four as well.

Wins against Wolves today and at Forest on Friday would be a massive step towards that qualification.

It would be 47 points from 26 played, in the final 12 PL games Newcastle United potentially /probably only needing six or seven more victories, assuming other clubs don’t suddenly become winning machines. The formlines don’t point to that as any kind of a likelihood.

Newcastle United don’t need to get perfection in these remaining 11 weeks of the season.

Eddie Howe and his team need to just start picking up those 1-0 / 2-0 / 2-1 victories once again.

None of the current top eight to play away in these remaining games, whilst seven of the current bottom eight to play (home or away).

Wolves, Forest, Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Leeds, Leicester and others are all beatable, the Premier League top four race is still very much on AND is in Newcastle United’s hands.

