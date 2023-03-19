Opinion

Why 6 more Newcastle United wins should get Champions League – 7 would make sure

Last Sunday morning I had my last article published on The Mag, it was entitled ‘Why 8 more Newcastle United wins should get Champions League – 9 would make sure’

This was ahead of Eddie Howe’s side playing that afternoon against Wolves.

There were also a few other Premier League matches to be played last Sunday, including Man U v Southampton.

In that article I was pondering just how many Newcastle United wins would it take to guarantee Champions League football?

What kind of form needed in the then final 14 Premier League games for Eddie Howe’s team to finish top four?

The first of these 14 PL matches that remain, sees Newcastle United take on Wolves this afternoon.

I was saying about I had seen a lot of talk about how well other Premier League clubs were supposedly doing, Newcastle’s rivals for a Premier League top four spot.

Was that really true though?

Safe to say that both Arsenal and Man City will finish top four as a minimum, as they battle for the title.

So last Sunday morning I was concentrating on the form of the Premier League top four contenders for the other two Champions League places?

I listed below the recent run of form for each each club in terms of number of wins in their most recent PL games, then the form over the last 17 Premier League matches in terms of wins for each:

3 wins in last 7 Man U 10 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Tottenham 8 wins in last 17

4 wins in last 10 Liverpool 9 wins in last 17

5 wins in last 12 Newcastle United 9 wins in last 17

5 wins in last 11 Brighton 7 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Fulham 8 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Brentford 7 wins in last 17

3 wins in last 11 Chelsea 4 wins in last 17

As I said at the time, nothing I saw there told me that a Premier League top four place was anything other than in Newcastle United’s own hands.

Those recent formlines showed none of the eight clubs having won more than half of their Premier League matches.

Whilst when it comes to form over the last 17 PL games, only Man U (with 10) had won more than Newcastle United’s 9 since October onwards.

So anyway, what has happened since my article last Sunday morning?

These are the Premier League top four contenders results from last Sunday onwards:

Fulham 0 Arsenal 3

Man U 0 Southampton 0

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Brighton 1 Palace 0

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Southampton 0 Brentford 2

Brentford 1 Leicester 1

Southampton 3 Tottenham 3

Chelsea 2 Everton 2

So on top of that indifferent inconsistent form ahead of last Sunday, these past seven days we have seen Fulham, Man U, Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham all drop more points. In the case of Man U and Tottenham, both of them dropping two points each to rock bottom Southampton.

The only exceptions have been Newcastle United picking up six points from a possible six and Brighton three points from a possible three.

These are now Newcastle United’s remaining 12 matches:

Home

Man U, Tottenham, Southampton, Arsenal, Leicester, Brighton

Away

West Ham, Brentford, Villa, Everton, Leeds, Chelsea

In my article last Sunday morning I stated ‘I honestly think that nine wins for Newcastle United that would guarantee a top four spot, assuming at least a couple of draws in there as well.’

I then added ‘If say Newcastle United won eight of the last fourteen and got three draws, that would be 68 points. With the inconsistency showing in our rivals, I think that could well be enough for top four as well.’

This is how the Premier League table now currently looks on Sunday after the key Premier League top four contender fixtures have been played ahead of the international break:

After those wins against Wolves and Forest on Friday, it is now 47 points from 26 played.

In these final 12 PL games Newcastle United, by my calculations….potentially / probably only needing six or seven more victories (especially if they include against Man U and Tottenham), assuming other clubs don’t suddenly become winning machines. The formlines don’t point to that as any kind of a likelihood.

Newcastle United don’t need to get perfection in these remaining 10 weeks of the season.

Eddie Howe and his team need to just keep picking up these 1-0 / 2-0 / 2-1 victories, as they have done this past week and indeed, regularly in the months previously.

Newcastle United have none of the current top seven to play away in these remaining games, whilst five of the current bottom eight to play (home or away).

Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Leeds, Leicester and others are all beatable, the Premier League top four race is very much on AND is in Newcastle United’s hands, especially after these two wins and very good performances this past week.

