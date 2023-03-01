Opinion

When Amanda Staveley says Newcastle United will win all of these trophies – This is why

In all the time that I have followed football, the teams that have had longevity and success have all had money, lots of it, and regular investment.

The Liverpool teams from the Littlewoods empire, the Manchester United teams, The Arsenal teams all thrived because of money.

They were all well managed and given good commercial guidance, both on and off the pitch, but it was all made possible by money.

The Premier League enabled Russian and American finance to prop up the status quo and enable Chelsea and to a degree Spurs to join the club and then Middle East money took Manchester City above all of them.

To keep this cosy cabal in position, Financial Fair Play (FFP) was introduced.

It was not in any way to prevent the rich getting richer, it was to ensure that a European Cup competition rigged to ensure the big clubs finished in the last sixteen knockout, were ring fenced.

Even then, three of the big European clubs on the continent couldn’t access the Premier League gravy train, so tried to develop their own version.

Today, even if you have unlimited resources, it will take five years to go through the hoops of FFP and have any chance of competing against the established cabal.

Imagine the panic fluttering through the old boys club with the takeover of Newcastle United, who in 18 months get into the top six and reach a cup final, while playing by the rules devised to prevent them.

Beaten by a Manchester United team who had two World Cup centre halves and brought on the most expensive England centre half as sub, having brought on a £70m full back as a £60m full back was on a yellow card and £73m Sancho was the other sub.

It takes a while to close the gap on the serious spending of the self-appointed elite.

Not complaining about this, just pointing out it takes time and money, nothing wrong with either commodity.

Newcastle United now have plenty of both.

Sorry, not going to apologise, it’s just the way it is and in football always has been.

We are very patient people, it’s not like we can go and support another club, we neither could nor want to, it’s not a choice, it’s a DNA thing.

It’s no longer a case of faith or hope and certainly not bloody charity, we just have to accept the facts, we are bloody loaded with owners who are not here for one afternoon and the Carabao cup .

When Amanda Staveley says Newcastle United will win the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, the European Cup and the Premier League, it’s not some knee jerk reaction, it’s simply stating a fact .

In Eddie we trust.

