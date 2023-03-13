Opinion

When Alexander Isak opened the scoring…At that point I couldn’t take anymore

I had decided to to have a day in yesterday, rather than going out to watch the Newcastle v Wolves match in the club.

I had my dinner at 2 o clock and listened to the Fulham v Arsenal game, the Gunners sounded in irresistible form and are obviously making a proper fist of their unexpected title challenge.

When the Newcastle United line-up was announced an hour before our game against Wolves, I was disappointed that Anthony Gordon had picked up an ankle injury and wasn’t in the squad.

When the game kicked off the commentary was great on Radio 5 live.

The brilliant John Murray had Pat Nevin alongside him, these two are about the best the BBC has to offer on the football front.

It sounded as if the Toon had quickly got into their groove and I soon began to rue my decision to stay in.

When Alexander Isak opened the scoring, Northumbrian local Murray was waxing lyrical on the radio and described the goal as “Shearer-esque”.

At this point I couldn’t take any more.

I hurriedly guzzled down my tipple of malt and started getting my togs on, then on the stroke of half-time headed for Tynemouth Club.

On arriving, I found the place chockablock and a few of the lads already a little the worse for wear.

I managed to get a good standing place next to my neighbour Rob, who had kindly got the drinks in.

The second half turned into absolute purgatory for me.

Being one of the few people with a clear head and not watching through one eye, I could see that Wolverhampton Wanderers were beginning to come into the game and had started to outplay us.

Nick Pope had me nervous whenever the ball was at his feet and he never looked remotely comfortable.

I reckon Eddie Howe should play him as sweeper this week in the seven a sides at Benton.

Then when the Wolves equaliser came, I thought that our big keeper was too slow to react to the danger, which forced Kieran Trippier into his botched attempted clearance.

Just prior to the equalising goal, the excellent Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin had been replaced by Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron respectively.

A refreshed looking Miggy quickly added another dimension to our play down the right hand side, whilst Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes just seemed to click into another gear.

With the clock ticking down, it was Almiron who picked up the ball wide right and swiftly brought it inside and fed Joe Willock, who was in a central position just outside the 18 yard D.

The quick thinking ‘Little Joe’ had a look up before slipping the ball back to Miggy who had lost his markers.

When the ball hit the net and Tynemouth Club erupted, I knew I had made the right decision in coming out.

This result was of paramount importance to our season and there is now nothing stopping us from getting back into Europe and hopefully even gaining a Champions League place.

Before going to bed last night I had a little chuckle reading some of the comments from ‘neutrals’ about the game.

One mackem said he wanted Miguel Almiron drug tested after his manic Diego Maradona like celebration.

It’s good to know that we are upsetting the applecart and ruffling a few feathers once again.

HTL

