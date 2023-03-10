What would be your selection of Newcastle team v Wolves this Sunday? Vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Wolves on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to bounce back to winning form.

A tough schedule has brought a trio of defeats, to Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League, plus Man U in the League Cup at Wembley.

Sunday afternoon though, is the first of fourteen remaining Premier League matches and it is still all in Newcastle United’s hands when it comes to a top four place.

As to player availability, Emil Krafth remains out injured, whilst Joelinton is suspended.

Friday morning saw Eddie Howe reveal that Harrison Ashby has a hamstring injury, whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

Apart from that it looks like a clear bill of health. Anthony Gordon couldn’t be seen in the club’s official training images on Wednesday but no mention of any injury problems for him on Friday morning.

