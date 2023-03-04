Opinion

We need to get up off our knees – Newcastle United have never been in a stronger position

Newcastle United fans, like any fanbase, will have their extremes.

There are some who will be forever positive, refusing to accept there is anything to worry about, even as (metaphorically) everything burns down around them.

Likewise, there will be others who can never see anything other than negatively. On this point, I always quote the example of somebody I knew back in the Kevin Keegan 90s days, who if NUFC won 4-1 or 5-1, after the game would only want to talk about the goal that was conceded…

I understand disappointment and frustration after Newcastle United fans saw their team lose at Wembley.

I even understand (if not comprehend the scale / extent) the disappointment about the Premier League matches / results that preceded the Man Utd final.

However, I think Newcastle United fans need to get up off their knees and see the reality.

What we have experienced in these last few weeks is now some kind of ongoing, getting ever worse, footballing disaster.

If you honestly do think that, then you either have only just started following Newcastle United, or have very short memories.

I am not one of the happy clappy ones, I don’t ignore issues, setbacks, drops in form and so on.

However, if drawing a few games and then having a really bad 12 minutes against Liverpool, followed by losing in a Wembley final to the Premier League’s most in-form team, now equals…disaster.

I really worry how some Newcastle United fans will now cope if say we turn into the new…Chelsea.

Despite spending money quicker than my wife, Chelsea in their last 17 games since late October have lost ten, drawn four and crawled to three narrow home wins over Bournemouth, Dinamo Zagreb and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United didn’t even play badly in these two defeats. Not saying we were brilliant but apart from that 12 minutes, we were the better team against the scousers, even when playing with 10 men for 70+ minutes. Man U, Newcastle matched them first half but didn’t take their two big chances whilst the opposition took theirs, one that could have been offside and the other a deflection. On such things are cup finals decided. Newcastle United the better and dominant side in that second half but Man U timewasting and packing the defence, hitting NUFC on the break, with Newcastle unable to break them down.

Newcastle could and should have won against West Ham (only one shot on target) and controlled the first and last half hours roughly, missed Bruno’s class. Similarly against Bournemouth, maybe NUFC’s worst display of the season but still did enough for an away point. What a nightmare…not.

Before this ‘disastrous’ run of two draws and two defeats, Newcastle United had won six and drawn three of their other nine games since football returned after the World Cup.

If you want to extend that further…before these most recent four games / results, for Newcastle United fans it was fourteen wins and four draws in the previous 18 games (not including Sheff Wed as Eddie Howe played a second string team).

You have to go back to 115 years (1907/08) since Newcastle United last bettered the current top tier run of eight away games without a defeat for Newcastle United.

For sure Manchester City will be tough BUT no need for this ultra negative attitude.

Unless there are any hidden injuries, Eddie Howe goes into today’s match with his strongest ever available squad. A strongest ever available squad that fingers crossed will also then be available to play Wolves, Forest and the rest that follow.

Eddie Howe confirmed Bruno Guimaraes is fit and available after training this week despite his knock late on at Wembley.

Nick Pope is no longer suspended.

The cup-tied Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka will both now be available.

Eddie Howe will today be able to pick what he considers his very best Newcastle United team AND have the strongest bench he has ever had as NUFC boss (only Emil Krafth missing I think from the available list of players).

Bring it on!

