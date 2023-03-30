News

We can’t expect Manchester United to win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park – Paul Parker

Paul Parker played for Manchester United (and England) back in the early 1990s.

These days he is one of the army of pundits commenting on the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday, Paul Parker has been talking about Newcastle United taking on Manchester United.

Paul Parker declaring about the match…’We just have to keep in mind that we can’t expect Manchester United to win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.’

Paul Parker adding ‘It’s going to be a really interesting match between two teams who are fighting for the top four.’

As you can see by how the Premier League table looks, the former Man U player isn’t wrong…

A win for the away side on Sunday would send them six points clear of Newcastle United.

Whilst if NUFC win, Eddie Howe’s team would go into third, with then Man U dropping to fifth if Tottenham avoid defeat at Everton on Monday night.

All to play for.

Paul Parker talking to bonuscodebets ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester United:

“Man United should approach the game against Newcastle as they have approached all other games this season.

“They have to show that they are playing for a victory with some entertaining football.

“But form-wise Man United are not at their peak right now.

“I’m not worried about it because it happens to every successful team but we just have to keep in mind that we can’t expect Manchester United to win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

“A game against Man United at home will definitely be Newcastle’s biggest game in the season and it will be a tough test for Man United.

“Newcastle is a very good side who can trouble pretty much every team in the world.

“It’s going to be a really interesting match between two teams who are fighting for the top four.

“But it’s quite important for both sides to get a victory because both teams want to qualify for the Champions League.

“Both teams need to win.”

