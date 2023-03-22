Opinion

We asked fans ‘Who would you want to be Newcastle United manager if Eddie Howe left’ – Interesting result

On Tuesday we asked the question…If for whatever reason Eddie Howe left, who would you want the next Newcastle United Manager to be?

However, we were only giving you three options, inspired by Crystal Palace’s decision (see below) to bring back former boss Roy Hodgson.

Before Eddie Howe came along, NUFC had short-term contracted John Carver and four permanent appointments as Newcastle United Manager since December 2010.

Just for a bit of ‘fun’, wondering in what order NUFC fans would put the following three most recent NUFC bosses (leaving out Rafa Benitez) if it came to needing a new Newcastle United Manager, in the style of what Crystal Palace have done.

So in what order would you put these three if Newcastle United needed saving…Steve Bruce, Steve McClaren and Alan Pardew.

If Eddie Howe left, in which order of preference would you want his replacement to be?

The votes are now counted and the results are:

75% Pardew, McClaren, Bruce

15% Pardew, Bruce, McClaren

6% McClaren, Pardew, Bruce

2% Bruce, McClaren, Pardew

1% McClaren, Bruce, Pardew

1% Bruce, Pardew, McClaren

Alan Pardew suddenly popular with Newcastle fans, at least when the alternatives are Steve Bruce and Steve McClaren.

So Alan Pardew the first preference of 90% of the NUFC supporters voting, then 7% selecting Steve McClaren, just the 3% going for Steve Bruce.

Crystal Palace official announcement – 21 March 2023:

‘Roy Hodgson has been appointed manager of Crystal Palace F.C. until the end of the season, with Paddy McCarthy taking the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will remain in his position as goalkeeping coach.

Hodgson first managed Palace, his boyhood club, between September 2017 and May 2021.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Roy Hodgson commented: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

With Paddy McCarthy joining the first-team coaching set-up, Darren Powell will become Head Coach of the U21s.’

