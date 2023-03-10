Videos

Watch the Eddie Howe Wolves Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Wolves Press Conference took place on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Sunday’s match.

Newcastle back at St James’ Park for the first time since that defeat to Liverpool three weeks ago, the only home defeat these past ten months.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Wolves Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses but at the same time confident of getting the right result.

A massive game on Sunday but one where Newcastle United can definitely bounce back to winning form.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of April 2023:

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports (If Man U progress in Europa League v Real Betis, this Spurs game set to be moved again to 5.30pm slot on Saturday 22 April, with Man U v Chelsea swapping to the 2pm Sunday one)

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

