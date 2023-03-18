Videos

Watch official Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights here – Goals, excitement, controversy

Watch the Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights below.

An excellence performance that eventually produced the result that the play deserved.

Eddie Howe sending his team out to get at the home side from the start and Newcastle United dominating from the first whistle, Forest struggling to get out of their own half in any meaningful way.

These official Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Creating chance after chance it felt that it could be one of those nights…

However, to their immense credit, this group of players just kept at it and in the end got their reward.

Two wonderful Alexander Isak goals winning the game and Newcastle United now flying off to rightfully enjoy a warm weather training break / camp.

A match where Newcastle got the very worst of a series of decisions from the match officials but managed to rise above it and not be deflected from the end goal.

Chances going begging, a goal gifted to Forest, some great saves by the home keeper, twice hit the woodwork, a ridiculous disallowed goal BUT two that did count.

Great to see the spirit and togetherness in this Newcastle United team, all credit to Eddie Howe.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

