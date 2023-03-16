Watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for this Friday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Friday (8pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on Sunday’s win over Wolves and close to within one point of fourth placed Tottenham, at which point NUFC will also have a game in hand.
Listings:
Algeria beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Armenia Setanta Sports 1, Vivaro Sports+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+, ESPN3
Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Burundi SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chad beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Chile Star+, ESPN3
China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+, ESPN3
Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Czech Republic Canal+ Sport, Skylink
Denmark See, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+, ESPN3
Egypt beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Estonia Viaplay Estonia, Setanta Sports 1
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Faroe Islands See
Fiji Sky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport 1 Finland
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Georgia Setanta Sports 1
Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV
Hungary Match4
Iceland SíminnSport
India JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Vidio
International Sport 24 Extra
Iran TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Iraq TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel Sport 2
Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kuwait beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Libya TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports English
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico Paramount+
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena Sport 1P
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Nauru Sky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Niue Sky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena Sport 1P
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Oman beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+, ESPN3
Peru Star+, ESPN3
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Romania Orange Sport 3 Romania, Orange TV Go, Digi Online, Digi Sport 2 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia Arena Sport 1P
Seychelles Csport.tv, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Singapore StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW
Somalia beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Sudan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Spain DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Taiwan ELTA Sports 1
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tonga Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
United States NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com
Uruguay ESPN3, Star+
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela ESPN3, Star+
Vietnam VieON, K+ SPORT 1
Yemen beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
