Watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for this Friday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Friday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on Sunday’s win over Wolves and close to within one point of fourth placed Tottenham, at which point NUFC will also have a game in hand.

Listings:

Algeria beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Armenia Setanta Sports 1, Vivaro Sports+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+, ESPN3

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Burundi SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chad beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chile Star+, ESPN3

China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+, ESPN3

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo DR SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Czech Republic Canal+ Sport, Skylink

Denmark See, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+, ESPN3

Egypt beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Estonia Viaplay Estonia, Setanta Sports 1

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Faroe Islands See

Fiji Sky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport 1 Finland

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Georgia Setanta Sports 1

Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV

Hungary Match4

Iceland SíminnSport

India JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Vidio

International Sport 24 Extra

Iran TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Iraq TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel Sport 2

Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kuwait beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Libya TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports English

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena Sport 1P

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Nauru Sky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Niue Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena Sport 1P

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Oman beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+, ESPN3

Peru Star+, ESPN3

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Romania Orange Sport 3 Romania, Orange TV Go, Digi Online, Digi Sport 2 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia Arena Sport 1P

Seychelles Csport.tv, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Singapore StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW

Somalia beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Sudan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Spain DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Taiwan ELTA Sports 1

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tonga Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

United States NBC Sports App, USA Network, nbcsports.com

Uruguay ESPN3, Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela ESPN3, Star+

Vietnam VieON, K+ SPORT 1

Yemen beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Nottingham Forest v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

