Watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV – Global channel listings for this Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to get back on the winning trail after consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since May 2022 (ten months ago!).
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Armenia Setanta Sports 1
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chad DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports English
Chile Star+
China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, See
Djibouti TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Estonia Viaplay Estonia, Setanta Sports 1
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Faroe Islands See
Fiji Sky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France Free, Canal+ France
Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Georgia Setanta Sports 1
Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1
Hungary TV2 Play, Spíler1
India Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW
Kuwait TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Libya beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Lithuania Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico Paramount+
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montenegro Arena Sport 1P
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Niue Sky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena Sport 1P
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Oman TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Romania Prima Play, Digi Online, Orange Sport 4 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 1 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia Arena Sport 1P
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
Slovakia Canal+ Sport, Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports English
Spain Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1
Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1
Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Uruguay Star+
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Yemen TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Wolves live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
