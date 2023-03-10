News

Watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV – Global channel listings for this Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to get back on the winning trail after consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since May 2022 (ten months ago!).

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chad DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports English

Chile Star+

China iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, See

Djibouti TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Estonia Viaplay Estonia, Setanta Sports 1

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Faroe Islands See

Fiji Sky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France Free, Canal+ France

Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Georgia Setanta Sports 1

Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1

Hungary TV2 Play, Spíler1

India Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW

Kuwait TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Libya beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Lithuania Setanta Sports 1, Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena Sport 1P

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Niue Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena Sport 1P

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Oman TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Romania Prima Play, Digi Online, Orange Sport 4 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Sport 1, Digi Sport 1 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia Arena Sport 1P

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

Slovakia Canal+ Sport, Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports English

Spain Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1

Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Uruguay Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Yemen TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Wolves live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

