Wasn’t this the Match of The Day that many people had been calling for previously…?

I read with interest on Saturday morning that Gary Lineker had been told to “step back” from his role as Match of The Day presenter.

Until the BBC can come to a satisfactory understanding with him on the use of his social media.

The row has blown up over his comments on some new government legislation relating to the arrival of migrants / asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel in small boats.

I know this is a football website, focusing primarily on Newcastle United, but I think a little bit of background information would be in order as it is clearly impacting on our football viewing and involving an NUFC legend.

The new law would make such activities illegal and the migrants arriving would be detained then expelled from Britain without having their individual cases heard. Where they would be sent to is another controversial issue. Back to France? To Rwanda? Neither option would be easily achieved due to legal and political challenges. Not one person has been sent to Rwanda so far.

The UNHCR has come out emphatically against the legislation (and relocation to Rwanda) saying that the UK doesn’t have any agreements in place for the safe location of refugees in “third countries” and that the Rwanda plan breaks international law. A recent statement by them said, “This would be a clear breach of the Refugee Convention and would undermine a longstanding, humanitarian tradition of which the British people are rightly proud.”

In terms of numbers of asylum seekers, Germany had 148,200 applicants registered in 2021, accounting for 27.7% of all first-time asylum applicants in the EU. It was followed by France (103,800, or 19.4%), Spain (62,100, or 11.6%), Italy (43,900, or 8.2%) and Austria (36,700, or 6.9%). In 2022, the UK had 75,000 applicants – of which 45,000 crossed the Channel in small boats.

Gary Lineker’s reaction to the new legislation was even more forthright than that of the UNHCR, saying it was an, “…immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

The BBC’s reaction was that they had “decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media…”

Their reasoning is that, “…he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

On the one hand, I suspect he has placed the BBC in in an awkward position. The Corporation is funded by public money and is supposed to be impartial (laughable as that statement may seem, regardless of which side of the political fence you sit these days).

Gary Lineker made the comment on Twitter as a private citizen, not Match of The Day presenter but, as probably the top BBC presenter, is he too closely associated with the Corporation for it to be ignored? Whatever he says will be associated with that role in many people’s minds (although I’m not sure if it’s affecting Walkers Crisps in the same way!). Are the BBC being zealous in their mission to safeguard their traditional impartiality – or is there a more insidious explanation?

Are the BBC’s decision-making strings being pulled by Westminster, Tory party central and the billionaire press? The BBC has close ties to the Government of the day. The Director General is an ex Conservative politician and the Chairman was recently embroiled in a furore over the arranging of a loan for Boris Johnson – “coincidentally”? – just prior to his appointment. Are they acting under pressure from their political masters?

In an interview yesterday, Tim Davie was asked why Lineker’s criticism of the new law was treated so differently from his recent criticism of the Qatari government’s policies during the World Cup. The interviewer went on to ask what the response would have been, if Lineker had said he completely agreed with the government’s approach and that Suella Braverman had nailed it. The predictable response of, I’m not getting into hypotheticals, followed.

He was also asked why the Corporation doesn’t act when regular BBC presenters like Karren Brady, Alan Sugar and Chris Packham make overtly political comments – such as Sugar’s recent open letter to Mick Lynch, resulted in another fudged response along the lines of they’re just involved in “programmes.”

Is this, then, a freedom of speech issue, or simply a megastar who’s got too big for his boots and broken his terms of employment?

Opinion on The Mag is divided.

Mine, for what it’s worth is that the BBC has had it’s corporate arm twisted, but it has highlighted a grey area, which they are keen to “iron out.” Lineker IS a megastar in presenting terms and they’re desperate to keep him, but need to be seen to dance to the piper’s tune, and I expect some sort of announcement soon that all parties have kissed and made up and new guidelines are being instituted.

So, how has this affected our Newcastle United legend?

Many pundits and commentators have come out in solidarity with Lineker and said they will not cover games until he is reinstated. Ian Wright was first and then swiftly followed by Alan Shearer – many others then adding their support, including Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards, Alex Scott (I’ll leave you to decide who the legend is).

Many players have also contacted their union to say they do not want to take part in pre or post match interviews.

It sounds like heaven.

No inane drivel from commentators, dazzling us with the depth of their mastery of irrelevancies and carefully prepared spontaneities, no constant references to “United” even though we’re not playing, no purring over the delivery of “Trent” and no revelations that we’re going to dust ourselves down, go again and treat every game as it comes.

As a result, Match of The Day was aired last night without any studio presenters or commentators.

Just what many people had been calling for, for a long time.

Although last night’s Match of The Day only lasted 20 minutes with brief highlights of each of the six Premier League games.

Do we thank Gary Lineker or the Beeb…or Tory HQ?

