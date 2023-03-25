Opinion

Was this 11 years ago today the best ever Newcastle United performance during Mike Ashley reign

Fair to say that the Mike Ashley era is thankfully in the past now.

Some 14 years of anger and frustration, a she strangled any hope or ambition that threatened to accidentally develop.

This was summed up best of all with that 2011/12 season, when a bit like seeing five numbers and the bonus ball appear for you, from nowhere Newcastle United suddenly came out of nowhere to finish fifth and almost got that six number and the jackpot of Champions League football.

The Mike Ashley reaction to that breakthrough season was all too transparent.

To back up and build on that surprise 2011/12 finish, Mike Ashley allowed a budget of £0.

A handful of fringe players, including future England international Fraser Forster were sold, to pay for the sole first team squad signing of the very average / mediocre squad player, Vurnon Anita.

Mike Ashley achieving the near impossible.

Sucking out all the enthusiasm and momentum of that fifth place finish.

Leaving an unmotivated not strengthened team / squad that almost got relegated that next 2012/13 season. Only reaching survival when winning the final away game of the season at QPR.

Anyway, back to that very surprising and enjoyable 2011/12 season.

Today I am reminded that it contained arguably my favourite match from the Mike Ashley era. Not a great number of contenders considering we had almost 14 full years of him…

An extra reason for me remembering it is that I did the match report (see below) for The Mag that day.

On 25 March 2012, Newcastle United went to The Hawthorns and looking back, it was superb.

I think more than any other game, this was when Ba, Cisse and Ben Arfa combined so perfectly.

The club today (25 March 2023) publishing these highlights…

On This Day in 2012… 🔙 A convincing win at the Hawthorns! 👊 pic.twitter.com/fXV0mZHjUQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 25, 2023

The final score West Brom 1 Newcastle 3 and a near perfect day.

My match report for The Mag from back on 25 March 2012…

This must rank as the best away performance in terms of outplaying the opposition, certainly since the Stoke match.

The front three of Papiss Cissé, Demba Ba and Hatem Ben Arfa gave us a wonderful glimpse of what the future holds if we keep them together.

Every time Newcastle got possession (which was plentiful!) in that first forty five in the opposition half, United looked like they could score.

Only six minutes on the clock and Jonas plays a sweet ball into Ben Arfa who has switched across from the right, a perfect low cross eluded Ba by inches but was lashed home by Cissé.

Another six minutes of Geordie domination was finished off with a flowing move to make it a two goal advantage.

Hatem Ben Arfa picked it up deep and played a cute 1-2 with the outstanding Cabaye, his strength/hunger won the pass which left Newcastle three on two, Ben Arfa teased Olsson (Oaf-sson?) before skipping inside and lashing it in with his left foot, the centre-back left on his backside.

Thirty four minutes on the clock and after some sustained (not getting anywhere) West Brom pressure, Ba was at the heart of another great flowing move forward which ended up with the ball pulled back for Cissé to lash it past Ben Foster from around fifteen yards.

Not just a great scoreline but also some superb play that gave you a really nice feeling.

Minutes to half-time and Coloccini made clear to the bench he was struggling, so no surprise to see Santon on at left-back with Perch moving into the middle alongside Williamson.

Ben Arfa then initiated a quick breakaway that should have made it four, Cissé released only to see Foster block him out of a first ever English Premier League hat-trick.

Maybe it says it all about Newcastle’s performance that the only piece of poor defending let West Brom have their consolation, Long had been impressive at St.James’ Park and after being introduced at half-time it was he who gave the one chink of worry in the whole second-half.

A long hopeful ball saw Williamson running towards Krul and under pressure he inexplicably headed it at the last second as Timmy came to claim it, cheap goal to Long.

That was more or less it in terms of anxiety, though that is easy to say afterwards!

Great performances all over the pitch; Perch and Simpson steady as anything, Cabaye chased everything down and still found time to create as well, Ba and Cissé full of spark as well as tracking back, the list goes on.

The last twenty minutes were eased by the home side going down to ten men as Morrison was helped off with all there home subs having been used.

The only blot(s) were the fact both Coloccini and Cissé were forced off through injury, we’ll find out soon enough whether they were precautions or lasting damage.

A great performance that puts Newcastle level on points with fifth placed Chelsea and eight ahead of Liverpool….will the scousers still be included in the top of the table snapshot on Match Of The Day tonight?

Sunday 25 March 2012 4pm



West Brom 1 Newcastle United 3 (Cissé 6, 34 Ben Arfa 12)

West Bromwich Albion: Ben Foster, Billy Jones, Gareth McAuley, Jonas Olsson, Liam Ridgewell, Peter Odemwingie, Youssouf Mulumbu (Paul Scharner 74), James Morrison, Keith Andrews (Shane Long 46), Jerome Thomas (Chris Brunt 46), Marc-Antoine Fortune

Subs not used: Luke Daniels, Nicky Shorey, Craig Dawson, Simon Cox

Newcastle United : Tim Krul, Danny Simpson, Mike Williamson, Fabricio Coloccini (c) (Davide Santon 46), James Perch, Hatem Ben Arfa (Shola Ameobi 75) , Yohan Cabaye, Danny Guthrie, Jonas Gutierrez, Demba Ba, Papiss Cisse (Shane Ferguson 79)

Subs not used: Rob Elliot, Mehdi Abeid, Dan Gosling, Haris Vuckic

Referee: Chris Foy

Attendance: 25,049



