News

Warning of Metro problems for fans travelling to Newcastle v Wolves on Sunday

Metro problems on Sunday for fans going to the Newcastle v Wolves match.

An announcement (see below) from Nexus explaining the situation.

The Metro issues affecting the Haymarket station.

Announcement from Metro operator Nexus:

‘Newcastle United fans are reminded that Haymarket Metro station will still be an exit only station on Sunday, 12 March, due to ongoing escalator faults.

Fans heading to the Wolves game at 4.30pm can alight at Haymarket, but after the match they need to use St James, Monument or Central.

They will not be able board Metro services at Haymarket at full time.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused. Extra Metro staff will be on duty at Haymarket to assist with customer flow through the station.

There are three escalators at Haymarket Metro station.

One is out of use due to long term total replacement scheme, while the other two have experienced recent faults which Nexus is working hard to rectify.

One escalator there is back now in service, hence the station being exit only.’

